ARCA Menards Series West 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 09, 2025 14:20 GMT
ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season heads to California for the General Tire 200 this weekend after Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The General Tire 200 ARCA race is contested over 64 laps (127.36 miles) at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

The General Tire 200 is the sixth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season and will be held at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, July 11. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FloRacing.

Twenty-six drivers have entered 26 spots for this year’s General Tire 200. Some notable drivers entering the week are #4 Nascimento Motorsports’ Eric Nascimento, #6 Jerry Pitts Racing’s Caleb Shrader, #7 Spire Motorsports’ Corey Day, #8 Ley Racing’s Jeff Anton, and #32 Ley Racing’s Dale Quarterley.

Two cars of Bill McAnally Racing’s #16 and #19 will be driven by Truck Series regular Jack Wood and Xfinity Series regular Christian Eckes, respectively. #17 Cook Racing Technologies’ Kaylee Bryson is also set to feature in the upcoming race.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA West Sonoma Raceway on X (formerly Twitter).

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Sam Mayer won last year’s Sonoma ARCA race with a time of one hour, 57 minutes, and 37 seconds. He hasn’t entered for this year’s ARCA West race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series West 2025 Sonoma Raceway 100 at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the entry list for the 26 ARCA Menards Series West drivers that will take part in the General Tire 200 at Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #1 - Robbie Kennealy*
  2. #3 - Todd Souza
  3. #4 - Eric Nascimento
  4. #5 - Eric Johnson Jr.
  5. #6 - Caleb Shrader*
  6. #7 - Corey Day
  7. #8 - Jeff Anton
  8. #13 - Tanner Reif
  9. #14 - Davey Magras*
  10. #16 - Jack Wood
  11. #17 - Kaylee Bryson*
  12. #18 - William Sawalich
  13. #19 - Christian Eckes
  14. #23 - Spencer Gallagher
  15. #24 - Tyler Reif
  16. #25 - Alon Day
  17. #32 - Dale Quarterley
  18. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  19. #51 - Blake Lothian*
  20. #52 - Ryan Philpott
  21. #68 - Rodd Kneeland
  22. #71 - Kyle Keller
  23. #72 - Jonathan Reaume*
  24. #77 - Nick Joanides
  25. #88 - Will Rodgers
  26. #05 - David Smith

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series West weekend at Sonoma Raceway on Friday, July 11.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

