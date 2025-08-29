ARCA Menards Series West 2025: Full entry list for Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season heads to Portland, Oregon, for the Portland 112 this weekend after the Tri-City Raceway. The Portland 112 ARCA race is contested over 57 laps (112.29 miles) at the 1.980-mile road course.The Portland 112 is the eighth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Portland International Raceway on Friday, August 29. The event will start at 7 pm ET and be broadcast on FloRacing.Nineteen drivers have entered for 19 spots for this year’s Portland 112. Some notable drivers entering the week are #3 Central Coast Racing’s Fernando Navarette, #6 Jerry Pitts Racing’s Caleb Shrader, #18 Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich, #19 Bill McAnally Racing’s Christian Eckes, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Alon Day, and #24 Sigma Performance Services’ Greg Biffle.The Speedway Digest’s NASCAR journalist Brett Winningham shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Portland International Raceway on X.“AMSW preliminary entry list for Portland: #ARCAMenards #ARCA #NASCAR,” he tweeted.Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich won last year’s Portland 112 after beating Brandon Jones in the closing laps. Sawalich will look to win back-to-back races at Portland International Raceway.Trevor Huddleston is currently leading the ARCA Menards Series West points standings with 338 points. He has had a breakthrough season, earning two wins, six top-five, and six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 4.4 in seven races so far.Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series West 2025 Portland 112 at Portland International RacewayHere is the entry list for the 19 ARCA Menards Series West drivers that will take part in the Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway:#1 - Robbie Kennealy#3 - Fernando Navarrete*#5 - Eric Johnson Jr#6 - Caleb Shrader*#13 - Tanner Reif#14 - Davey Magras*#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Christian Eckes#23 - TBA#24 - Greg Biffle#25 - Alon Day#27 - Bobby Hillis#32 - Dale Quarterley#50 - Trevor Huddleston#51 - Blake Lothian*#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Kyle Keller#72 - Austin Varco*#05 - David SmithFans can catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series West weekend at Portland International Raceway on Friday, August 29, at 7 p.m. ET.