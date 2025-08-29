  • NASCAR
  • ARCA Menards Series West 2025: Full entry list for Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

ARCA Menards Series West 2025: Full entry list for Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA Menards Series West - Source: Imagn
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season heads to Portland, Oregon, for the Portland 112 this weekend after the Tri-City Raceway. The Portland 112 ARCA race is contested over 57 laps (112.29 miles) at the 1.980-mile road course.

Ad

The Portland 112 is the eighth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Portland International Raceway on Friday, August 29. The event will start at 7 pm ET and be broadcast on FloRacing.

Nineteen drivers have entered for 19 spots for this year’s Portland 112. Some notable drivers entering the week are #3 Central Coast Racing’s Fernando Navarette, #6 Jerry Pitts Racing’s Caleb Shrader, #18 Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich, #19 Bill McAnally Racing’s Christian Eckes, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Alon Day, and #24 Sigma Performance Services’ Greg Biffle.

Ad
Trending

The Speedway Digest’s NASCAR journalist Brett Winningham shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Portland International Raceway on X.

“AMSW preliminary entry list for Portland: #ARCAMenards #ARCA #NASCAR,” he tweeted.
Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich won last year’s Portland 112 after beating Brandon Jones in the closing laps. Sawalich will look to win back-to-back races at Portland International Raceway.

Trevor Huddleston is currently leading the ARCA Menards Series West points standings with 338 points. He has had a breakthrough season, earning two wins, six top-five, and six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 4.4 in seven races so far.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series West 2025 Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

Here is the entry list for the 19 ARCA Menards Series West drivers that will take part in the Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway:

Ad
  1. #1 - Robbie Kennealy
  2. #3 - Fernando Navarrete*
  3. #5 - Eric Johnson Jr
  4. #6 - Caleb Shrader*
  5. #13 - Tanner Reif
  6. #14 - Davey Magras*
  7. #18 - William Sawalich
  8. #19 - Christian Eckes
  9. #23 - TBA
  10. #24 - Greg Biffle
  11. #25 - Alon Day
  12. #27 - Bobby Hillis
  13. #32 - Dale Quarterley
  14. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  15. #51 - Blake Lothian*
  16. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  17. #71 - Kyle Keller
  18. #72 - Austin Varco*
  19. #05 - David Smith

Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series West weekend at Portland International Raceway on Friday, August 29, at 7 p.m. ET.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications