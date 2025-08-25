NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 25, 2025 18:38 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darington (Source: Imagn)

The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at Darlington Raceway. The 27th race of the season and the first race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 6 p.m. ET.

Held in Darlington, South Carolina, the Cook Out Southern 500 is the final crown jewel event of the year. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Darlington Raceway oval. The 367-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 115, Stage 2 consists of 115 laps, and the final stage consists of 137 laps.

The 1.366-mile-long track features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, including 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch. Darlington hosted its first edition in 1950, and Johnny Mantz won the inaugural Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington.

It will be the 62nd annual Cook Out Southern 500, hosted by Darlington Raceway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 367 laps and 501.332 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's playoff weekend in Darlington will begin with a practice session on Saturday, August 30, at 9 am ET, followed by qualifying at 10:10 am ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe is the defending winner of the event after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Southern 500. Briscoe will look to reclaim his title this weekend.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is the most successful driver of the Cook Out Southern 500, with six wins. The next closest winner is Cale Yarborough with five wins each.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Darlington Raceway, as the event will be the first race of the 2025 playoffs of the season:

Friday, August 29, 2025

2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying

4:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

7 pm ET: Portland 112

Saturday, August 30, 2025

9 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

10:10 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Sober or Slammer 200

3 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

4:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Pacific Office Automation 147

Sunday, August 31, 2025

6 p.m. ET: Cook Out Southern 500

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at Darlington Raceway from August 29 to 31.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
