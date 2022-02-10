What are NASCAR crown jewel races?

Although NASCAR encompasses multiple races at different venues around the USA, four particular events are regarded as the 'crown jewels' on the sport's 'throne'. These four races are the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, the Brickyard 400, and the Southern 500.

The Daytona 500 is held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This 500 mile-long race first began in 1959, and since 1982, it has been the season opener for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Coca-Cola 600, previously known as the World 600, is considered the longest event in the Cup Series, with drivers competing on the track over a 600 mile-long run. First held in 1960, it takes place annually at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

The Brickyard 400 is held annually at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The race is held on the 2.5-mile oval, for a distance of 400 miles. Taking place since 1994, the race derives its name from Indianapolis Motor Speedway's historic nickname.

The Southern 500 is the oldest superspeedway race, with the inaugural event being held in 1950. Held at Darlington Raceway, it is considered one of the more difficult, as well as challenging races on the sport's schedule.

The record for the highest number of crown jewel races won goes to Jimmie Johnson. The former NASCAR driver has won 12 events, including the 2006 and 2013 Daytona 500s, four Brickyard 400s at Indianapolis and two Southern 500s at Darlington.

Active NASCAR drivers with crown jewel victories

Among the drivers currently active in the sport, Kevin Harvick has the most crown jewel race wins — eight — across all four events. Denny Hamlin holds second spot with six victories, three each at the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500.

Active drivers with the highest number of crown jewel wins are listed here:

1. Kevin Harvick

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 2

Southern 500 wins: 2

Brickyard 400 wins: 3

Total jewel wins: 8

2. Denny Hamlin

Daytona 500 wins: 3

Southern 500 wins: 3

Total jewel wins: 6

3. Kyle Busch

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Southern 500 wins: 1

Brickyard 400 wins: 2

Total jewel wins: 4

4. Martin Truex Jr.

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 2

Southern 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 3

5. Brad Keselowski

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Southern 500 wins: 1

Brickyard 400 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 3

6. Kurt Busch

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 2

7. Ryan Newman

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Brickyard 400 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 2

8. Austin Dillon

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 2

9. Joey Logano

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 1

10. Erik Jones

Southern 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 1

11. Michael McDowell

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 1

12. Kyle Larson

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 1

