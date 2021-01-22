How much money do NASCAR pit crew members make?

The job of a NASCAR pit crew member is a highly skilled and responsibility-driven one. The quality of the crew and how quickly it gets its driver back on the track often results in making the difference between winning and losing a race.

The tension runs high and margin for error is low and the NASCAR pit crew members make money depending on the job they fulfill within the team.

Aspotter can earn $2,500 per race. The mechanic, assuming they are qualified, can make somewhere around $45,000 to $65,000 a year. Tire changers draw around $80,000 on an annual basis.

One who is more adept in understanding the engineering of the car can earn well over $100,000. The jackman and the fueler find themselves on the higher side of the pay grade and make anything between $250,000 and $300,000 annually.

Lastly, the crew chief who heads the affairs of the NASCAR pit crew, draws the most, understandably. They get paid anything between $200,000 to $1 million a year.

The members of the crew are also entitled to a bonus should the team win. It can range from $300 to $2,500 approximately.

What does it take to become a NASCAR pit crew member?

The bare minimum requirement to becoming a NASCAR pit crew member is hands-on knowledge of automotives. The average member in a pit crew should know the nuts and bolts of the car including the ability to repair one.

It is not something that happens overnight and involves a process which spreads over the course of years. Attending an automotive school coupled with an apprenticeship to know the mechanics of the car only helps.

Upon attaining general automotive mastery, one can then be placed in crew-specific roles. These roles generally include training ranging from aerodynamics to chassis design and repair.

While the above may be on the skills and knowledge front, the NASCAR pit crew members have to be supremely fit. It is non-negotiable considering they have to be quick on their feet to react on the pits and devote anything between 12-15 hours a day to their work in general.

