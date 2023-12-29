Back when the Daytona 500 introduced NASCAR fans to tandem drafting instead of pack racing

The famed Daytona 500 is 50 days away as NASCAR prepares to race again at the iconic tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida next year. Over the last decade, NASCAR has been characterized by drivers kicking off their regular points-paying seasons at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.

Despite the increasing popularity of events such as the LA Memorial Coliseum to kick start fans' interest at the start of the year, when drivers line up at Daytona, fans know everything is at stake.

Modern-day NASCAR, especially with the introduction of the Next Gen car, has normalized pack racing on superspeedways. The effect of the parity bought in by the seventh-generation car, coupled with the grit and ability of a driver behind the wheel has often led to drivers complaining of the event being more of a lucky draw, than an actual race.

It was back in 2011 when the sport last saw a different Daytona 500 than we are used to seeing. With the introduction of the small restrictor plate on engines for the first time at the track, along with reprofiled aerodynamics of the bumpers of the cars, tandem drafting at the tri-oval was born.

With two drivers hooking up to each other's car nose to back, the two-car 'tandem' was all that was needed to make speed at the track. A track that was used to witnessing pack racing saw two drivers blitz solo cars, making speed as they went.

Tandem drafting however was also a double-edged sword, with the following car almost guaranteed of not being able to pass the leading car if the opportunity of a victory came along. Pushing the leading car also led to multiple wrecks, bringing out 16 cautions on the day, the most for a Daytona 500 to date.

With over 60 lead changes in the 500-mile-long event, the 2011 Daytona 500 still holds the record for the most passes for the lead in NASCAR. Too bad tandem drafting was never seen again at the track with the governing body's further tweaks of the superspeedway package. Some might say the sport gave away a winning formula, whereas others might argue the nature of the beast getting too rowdy.

Despite such criticisms, the Dayton 500 remains one of the most sought-after, if not the most desired win by a NASCAR driver, certainly out of the crown jewels of the sport.

Long-time NASCAR commentator to announce his 45th Daytona 500 next year

Famed NASCAR commentator Mike Joy is all set to announce the 45th Daytona 500 of his long and storied career as the port goes live from the Florida superspeedway next year.

Marking Mike Joy's 21st Daytona 500 commentary with current broadcaster FOX Sports, the lead commentator is set to be joined by the recently retired Kevin Harvick, along with Clint Bowyer in the FOX Sports booth.

Having shared the booth with the likes of Darell Waltrip and Larry McReynolds, Mike Joy is regarded as one of the quintessential voices of the sport in the modern age.