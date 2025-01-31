Best places to sit at the Daytona 500 for an unforgettable NASCAR experience

The season-opener Daytona 500 is the most thrilling and prestigious race of the NASCAR Cup Series calendar. Whether you’re a die-hard NASCAR fan or a first-time attendee, selecting the right seat at Daytona International Speedway can make all the difference in your experience.

With a massive 2.5-mile-long tri-oval layout and seating capacity over 100,000 spectators, the track offers a variety of vantage points, each with unique benefits. On that note, let’s take a look at the best seats to watch the Daytona 500 for an unforgettable experience.

To watch the Daytona 500, one of the most sought-after areas is the 300-level seats, particularly those between sections 340 and 362. These seats are located right in front of the pit area and offer an excellent view of the entire Daytona track, including the start-finish lines. From these seats, fans can watch the official wave the checkered flag when a driver wins, which is a thrilling moment.

These 300-level seats provide comfortable, stadium-style seating and are part of the Tri-Oval Club. This club offers premium experiences like food and beverages, large screen TVs, and free Wi-Fi, making the experience even more enjoyable. Another advantage of the 300-level seats is their height, which gives a better sightline to see the rest of the racing action.

For fans looking for a budget-friendly option, sections 358 to 362 and 340 to 344 are great alternatives. These sections are at the ends of the pit area and offer great views of the pit and start-finish line.

The 400-level seats, known as Tower Seats, are another option. These seats are higher up and provide a great perspective of the Daytona track but are farther from the action compared to the 300-level seats.

For fans seeking a luxury experience, the Daytona 500 club seating is the way to go. These seats are located in upscale surroundings with great food, an open bar, and flat-screen TVs. In addition to all these options, Daytona International Speedway also offers suite seating and infield viewing, where you can park recreational vehicles and watch from the top of your RV.

Daytona 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series opener, is already sold out

Daytona International Speedway announced on January 13, 2025, that all tickets for the 2025 Daytona 500 were sold out just a month before the most prestigious stock car racing event. The sell-out is the 10th year in a row for the season opener crown jewel event.

The 67th year of the Daytona 500 will run on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at the iconic 2.5-mile-long Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The opening race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will continue to feature Next Gen cars after the last three years’ success. The event will begin at 2:30 pm ET on FOX, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR.

Ahead of The Great American Race, NASCAR action will kick off with the preseason exhibition event, Cook Out Clash, at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2.

