Brad Keselowski, No. 6 team slammed by NASCAR expert for ‘glaring’ Pocono blunder: “You can’t do that”

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski made a silly error during the Pocono Raceway event last Sunday, costing him his lead. Reflecting on the same, NASCAR analysts Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi slammed the #6 Ford team on the latest episode of their podcast, 'Teardown.'

Keselowski qualified in the mid-pack for the 160-lap race. He clinched a P14 start following a top speed of 170.52 mph and a best lap time of 52.78 seconds.

The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver was 0.64 seconds behind the pole-sitter, Denny Hamlin, at the 2.50-mile 'Trick Triangle' track. Brad Keselowski led 27 laps in the 400-mile race following his decent start. However, on lap 56, the #6 team made the costly mistake of entering the pit road while it was closed.

Generally, the road is closed for one lap after a caution is issued, but during the Pocono race, it was closed for three laps, and Keselowski entered without double-checking. Reflecting on the miscommunication, Jordan Bianchi criticized the RFK #6 team for derailing the lead. He stated,

"You’re leading the race and you pit when pit road is closed. And it wasn’t like a situation where there was a vehicle on pit road and you thought, okay, they’re going to clear out. It was a very straightforward situation on how to handle this. To mismanage that and have miscommunication be the reason—you can’t do that. I’m talking about the penalty here. That to me is the glaring thing." [14:40]

"This was a strategy-call race, and they did two things that are inherently going to hurt their track position in a significant way. That’s a deficit you can’t overcome. And for a team that is in a must-win position—yeah, that’s not good," he concluded. [15:30]

Despite causing a costly mistake at the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, Brad Keselowski managed to land a spot among the top ten drivers. He finished the 160-lap race in P9, one spot behind his teammate Ryan Preece.

"They’re pushing me": Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts on his teammates after an unsatisfactory 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

In April 2025, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day availability ahead of the Jack Link's 500. During the interview, Keselowski got candid about his teammates outperforming him in the 2025 season.

The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver witnessed the worst season of his career this year since his full-time debut in 2010. Following 17 starts this season, Keselowski has yet to secure a win and ranks outside the top 30 drivers on the points table. On the other hand, his teammates rank among the top 20 drivers.

In response to this situation, the RFK driver told the press (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have."

Brad Keselowski ranks 30th on the Cup Series points table with 261 points, three top-ten finishes, and one top-five finish this season. On the other hand, his teammate Ryan Preece ranks 14th with 388 points, and Chris Buescher holds 11th place with 421 points in 17 starts this season.

