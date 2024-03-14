Bristol Motor Speedway: List of last 8 race winners at the iconic NASCAR circuit 

Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), a 0.533-mile oval track in Bristol, Tennessee, has been a hub for diverse events since its 1961 opening. Owned by Speedway Motorsports, LLC since 1996, the track, formerly known as Bristol International Speedway, hosts NASCAR races.

In the 123 Cup Series races on Bristol's paved track, 44 drivers have claimed victory on the iconic short track in Tennessee. The inaugural race took place in July 1961, with Jack Smith securing the win in the Volunteer 500 after leading 243 of the 500 laps.

Bristol Motor Speedway is managed by Jerry Caldwell, and the track sits along U.S. Route 19 and U.S. Route 11E. The complex includes a 1⁄4 mile drag strip and has temporarily transformed into a dirt track for racing.

Over the last decade, seven different drivers have triumphed at Bristol, including notable names such as Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch each claiming two wins in that period.

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet, emerged victorious in the most recent race at Bristol Motor Speedway, claiming the win in September 2023.

Expand Tweet

Here is the roster of the last eight winners at the iconic track.

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Chris Buescher, piloting the #17 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, clinched victory in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2021 Food City Dirty Race

Securing his initial win of the 2022 season, Kyle Larson triumphed in the Food City Dirty Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2020 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Piloting the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick clinched victory at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, marking his 58th career win in the Cup series.

2020 Supermarket Heroes 500

Brad Keselowski, behind the wheel of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford, won the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

2019 Food City 500

Kyle Busch added another victory to his record at Bristol Motor Speedway, more than any other active NASCAR driver. He now has nine wins overall.

2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Denny Hamlin secured victory at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, marking his fourth win of the Monster Energy Cup Series season.

2018 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Kurt Busch's first win of the season celebrated his sixth victory at the 0.533-mile. His track record includes three consecutive wins on the Tennessee track, solidifying his reputation as the top contender on the concrete oval.

2018 Food City 500

Kyle Busch, a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and the 2015 series champion, clinched his seventh career Cup race victory at Bristol.

Racing will once again take place on concrete with the return of the Food City 500. Get ready for the revival of vintage NASCAR short-track racing on March 17.