NASCAR Food City 500 2024: Full entry list at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 500 this weekend after a thrilling race at the Shriners Children's 500.

The Food City 500 is the fifth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (Mar. 17) at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 266.5-mile race is set to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 500 laps on the 0.533-mile short track. Sunday's event marks the 64th annual Food City 500 hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 36 drivers will take the green flag and two drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Kaz Grala and #16 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger. This will be Allmendinger’s second race of the season after finishing sixth in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Food City 500 (previously known as the Food City Dirt Race) and finished in two hours, 40 minutes, and 40 seconds. Bell has already secured a win last week at Phoenix and will look to win back-to-back races.

2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #71 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on Mar. 17 at 3:30 pm ET.

