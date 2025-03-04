Can Austin Cindric be suspended for the next NASCAR race at Phoenix? Rules and regulations explored

NASCAR has yet to announce the ruling on Austin Cindric's lap four incident with Ty Dillon at the Circuit of the Americas. However, if Cindric gets suspended, he might face major consequences relating to a new policy on playoff waivers.

To recall, Cindric was pushed wide by Dillon in the final corner on lap four. He appeared to spin Dillon out in retaliation on the frontstretch, forcing the Kaulig Racing driver to hit the wall. While the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro sustained heavy damage, both drivers carried on with the race.

NASCAR's Managing Director of Competition Brad Moran said they are reviewing the incident to determine a potential penalty.

“Yeah, unfortunately that happened early on in the race, so there was not a caution at that point for it,” Moran stated (via Sportsnaut).

“But, we are going to go back, and that’s on our list today, so we’ll have a look at that and see if there was something there that we do not like, and if there is we’ll have to deal with it," he added.

A suspension would affect Austin Cindric's entire season, particularly in the playoffs, given the updated playoff waiver policy. His playoff points would be forfeited and he might have to start the postseason with a baseline maximum of 2,000 points in the reset standings.

NASCAR only allows drivers to miss a race without forfeiting playoff points for medical absences, birth of a child, family emergency, or age restrictions. It is one of the latest rule changes implemented in the 2025 season.

Cindric qualified for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA in 36th place, with Ty Dillon starting 34th. They were racing for 30th on lap four when the incident on the long straightaway occurred.

When the checkered flag fell, Cindric finished 25th, arguably his worst race of the season yet. The North Carolina native might've finished 28th in the previous outing at Atlanta Motor Speedway but fought at the front with 47 laps led. He spun out of second place after Kyle Larson forced him into the wall with three laps remaining.

While waiting for the announcement on his potential penalty, the No. 2 Ford Mustang driver prepares for the fourth race of the season at Phoenix Raceway, given a suspension isn't the verdict.

Austin Cindric reflected on "disappointing" results in first two races of 2025 season

Before the COTA race, Austin Cindric had been tearing it up with back-to-back front-row starts. However, the 26-year-old struggled to post strong results, finishing eighth and 28th in the first two races at Daytona and Atlanta, respectively.

Speaking about coming short of race victories, Cindric said (via Jayski's):

“As a team, as Fords, we had the best cars here this weekend. We put ourselves into position to win the race and got used up and into the fence and didn’t win the race."

He added:

"It’s a shame. Two weeks in a row I feel like we have had the car to beat and haven’t done it. One way or another, it is disappointing."

As of this writing, Austin Cindric sits 11th in the standings after dropping seven positions at the end of the COTA race. His Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano rank second and 13th, respectively.

