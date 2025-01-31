Chase Briscoe shares adorable video interviewing his son ahead of weekend's 'big race'

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, interviewing his eldest son, Brooks. Briscoe and his wife, Marissa, also welcomed twins - a boy and a girl - on October 8 last year, adding to their growing family.

Chase Briscoe is set to pilot the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing full-time in the Cup Series. Briscoe came in as a replacement for former Cup series champion Martin Truex Jr., who announced his retirement last year. In his NASCAR career, JGR's newest driver has 15 race wins to his credit, across the top three divisions.

Recently, Briscoe shared a cute video of his son Brooks, where he interviews him ahead of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday.

"Coming to you from News 19 ahead of this weekend's big race. Tonight’s highlights include @rowdybusch and @brextonbusch, @noahgragson, the type of fish we catch, and the car I drive this year with the big ol’ bass on it thanks to @bassproshops!" the post was captioned.

In the interview, Brooks excitedly shared that he was headed to the Winston-Salem facility to meet Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton, whom he admires. When asked who would win Sunday’s race, the three-year-old confidently picked his father, Chase Briscoe.

Briscoe's final year with Stewart Haas Racing also marked the end of his former team's NASCAR operations. Last season, Briscoe won the Cook Out 500 at Darlington Raceway, securing his spot in the playoffs. However, his efforts to bring glory to SHR in his final year ended after an underwhelming performance in the Round of 12.

Briscoe will be hoping to pilot JGR's #19 Toyota to winning ways just as Truex Jr. did.

Kevin Harvick backs Chase Briscoe as favorite to win the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

(L-R)Ryan Preece, Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. - Source: Imagn

Kevin Harvick has made a few bold predictions for Joe Gibbs Racing's 2025 season. He picked Christopher Bell to be the top-performing Joe Gibbs Racing driver for the 2025 Cup Series season. Additionally, Harvick expressed confidence in Chase Briscoe’s skills and motivation, believing he has what it takes to secure a victory in the pre-season Clash on Sunday.

On the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick said:

"I think that the Joe Gibbs cars have run well at these short tracks, and I think that he (Chase Briscoe), along with a lot of other guys, has something to prove, and I think James Small is right there with him, so he has been good. He was very good as his teammate at SHR at this style of racetrack, and I just think that it could be a magical moment for him.” Harvick said on the Happy Hour podcast. [56:33 onwards]

The Clash is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Fans can tune in to FOX, Motor Racing Network, and Sirius XM to catch all the live action from home.

