Chase Elliott’s Vegas history shows promise but victory remains elusive

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, is all set to take on the challenges of the 1.5-mile tri-oval track as the 2025 NASCAR season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. He has had some strong performances at Las Vegas, but a victory at the track remains just out of reach for HMS driver.

The 29-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native has never won at Las Vegas. He has delivered strong performance over the years, securing multiple top-five and top-10 finishes. His consistent speed at Las Vegas’s 1.5-mile oval demonstrates his strength on intermediate tracks, which are often crucial for championship battles.

Elliott’s results at Las Vegas have been overshadowed by factors like pit strategy, late-race cautions, or just bad luck preventing him from taking the checkered flag in Sin City.

Chase Elliott’s best finish at Las Vegas is second, which came in September 2021, driving for Hendrick Motorsports, and he made 15 starts at this track. In 15 appearances, he has scored three top-five and five top-10 finishes with an average finish of 19.6 at the Vegas track.

Heading to Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, Elliott stands at the fifth position in the betting odds table as the favorite to win this year’s Las Vegas Spring race at +900, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chase Elliott and his team have the strength to win this year’s Pennzoil 400

Elliott and HMS have everything that is required to win at Las Vegas. The Rick Hendrick-owned organization has a strong track record at Las Vegas. They won last year’s Pennzoil 400 with Kyle Larson.

HMS currently ranks first as the most successful team to win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 10 times.

Chase Elliott has had a topsy-turvy 2025 season so far with one top-five and two top-10 finishes in four races, including a preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray victory. He currently sits fifth in the Cup Series points table with 124 points, only 41 points behind the points leader, teammate William Byron.

Last weekend, he earned a solid top-10 finish at Phoenix Raceway, and his confidence and the #9 HMS team’s strategy will play a big role. If he starts in front of the field, it could translate into a strong showing at Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see whether the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion turns the fortunes in his favor this time at Las Vegas. The event will kick off at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 16.

