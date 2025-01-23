Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shares hilarious parenting moment and memes on IG story

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shared a series of parenting memes and a funny parenting moment on her Instagram handle on Thursday. The couple, who got married in December 2016, have two daughters, Isla Rose Earnhardt, born in April 2018, and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt, born in October 2020.

The first story in her series featured Amy Earnhardt sitting on a chair alongside multiple soft toys in different chairs, indicating they were a pretend audience at their children's 'concert'

She captioned the story:

"Sitting here in the foyer waiting on the concert"

(Image via Instagram/ @mrsamyearnhardt)

The second story showcased a meme about the gentle parent leaving one's body after asking their child to do something multiple times. Sharing the meme, Amy wrote:

"Is it just me or is cabin fever taking over this week? Dear God, I promise to never complain about being hot ever again. Pls bring spring!"

(Image via Instagram/ @mrsamyearnhardt)

In her third Instagram story, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife shared a reel comparing the mother she thought she would be compared to the mother she actually is. The first part of the reel featured a still from the 1965 movie The Sound of Music's track My Favorite Things showcasing a mother singing to her children.

The reel cuts to the video of a judge aggressively saying things like "stop talking" and "shut up and listen".

Dale Jr. and Amy met in 2009 when he hired her firm to design the interior of his Kannapolis home. The two began dating sometime after the interior project's completion and Dale Jr. proposed to Amy in June 2015 on a trip to Germany. They got married on December 31, 2016.

Amy describes how she met Dale Earnhardt Jr. in an interview with Kenny Wallace

In an episode of Kenny Conversation with Kenny Wallace uploaded on January 18, Amy Earnhardt opened up about how she met her husband Dale Earnhardt Jr. She recalled that she was working for an architecture firm in Jacksonville and met Dale Jr. at JRM looking at plans for the house that they currently live in.

Kenny Wallace asked Amy at what point the two realised they fell for each other to which Amy Earnhardt responded:

"Honestly? The first meeting. And I wasn't looking and I don't think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans and at one point I'm talking about something I don't remember what it was and he turned over and we made eye contact, and I was like 'what was that?' I like almost got a little truly choked up," she said (0:50 onwards).

She added that on their way back, her boss felt that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was smitten by her but Amy didn't know what to make of it. A few months after their first meet, they went to have dinner with Dale Jr.'s sister Kelley at Whisky River in Charlotte, North Carolina which is a restaurant owned by Earnhardt Jr.

It was at the bar that TJ Majors called Amy over to Dale Jr.'s booth and indicated that the JR Motorsports co-owner wanted to hang out with her after which they talked all night.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy post videos together on a channel together called Dirty Mo Media. Additionally, Dale Jr. recently shared a special episode with his wife on the Dale Jr Download podcast wherein the couple answered questions asked by fans.

