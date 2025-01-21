Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy shares appreciation for Ohio State Dance Team on IG story

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt praised Ohio State University's dance team on her official social media account. Mrs. Earnhardt tagged the dance team on her Instagram story and hailed them with a one-word response—"wow."

Amy was one of the attendees at the recently held College Dance Team National Championship. In the competition, the dancers from Ohio State University claimed the top spot against challengers Minnesota and Michigan.

As Mrs. Earnhardt witnessed the fiery performance, she shared a video from @superiiorcheer on her Instagram story to hail the team. Here's what she wrote:

"@ohiostatedanceteam wow."

Here's a screenshot of Amy Earnhardt's Instagram story:

Credit: Amy Earnhardt on Instagram.

Apart from this, she also shared the full routine from Ohio State University's dance team. She wrote:

"The Full Routine."

Here's the screenshot of her story:

Credit: Amy Earnhardt on Instagram.

They snatched the D1A Jazz competition at the College Nationals with a stunning performance. This has come a few days after Ohio State's spirit program secured the first national title of the weekend.

Amy Reimann met Dale Earnhardt Jr. in one of the latter's business ventures. As an interior designer, Mrs. Earnhardt was hired to design one of Earnhardt's homes in 2009. As the duo met, they began dating soon after and got engaged on July 17, 2015.

The couple married a year later in 2016 on New Year's Eve at Richard Childress' Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina.

Amy Earnhardt revealed how she felt when she met Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the first time

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy Earnhardt, and their daughters Isla (L) and Nicole, pose on the red carpet - Source: Getty Images

In a recent episode of the Kenny Wallace show, hosted by former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, Amy Earnhardt touched upon how she felt when she crossed paths with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the first time in 2009.

"I met him in a meeting at JRM (JR Motorsports, a team that Dale Jr. co-owns), just looking over plans about the house that we're now in," Mrs. Earnhardt said.

"Honestly, the first meeting, and I wasn't looking. I don't think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans that at one point I'm talking about something; I don't remember what it was. And he turned over, and then we made eye contact. And I was like, 'Whoa, what was that?' I almost got a little truly choked up," she added.

"And then it was probably, I don't know, six or eight months later, we had gone to each dinner with Kelley and we were all going to go down to Whiskey River, down in Charlotte, he had the bar then," Mrs. Earnhardt further asserted.

As of 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have been married for nine years and have two children together—daughters Isla Rose Earnhardt and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

