"The No. 14 clipped me" - Daniel Suarez blames Chase Briscoe for NASCAR Pennzoil 400 crash. 

Following a top-five finish in NASCAR’s Wise Power 400 in Fontana, Daniel Suarez was convinced that Pennzoil 400 was going to be his.

However, things were turned upside down when he ended his race with a crash. On lap 92, the No. 99 driver had pulled a stunning performance coming all the way from his 27th position to 13th position when the crash ensued.

NASCAR retweeted Suarez's end.

Suarez had to hold the tracks firmly before Chase Briscoe went sideways and hit his rear right. He turned the Chevrolet No. 99 into the wall, incurring serious damage and rendering him unable to continue the race.

On Twitter, Suarez vented his frustration.

During a media conversation, Suarez couldn’t help but wonder what happened, stating:

“I haven’t seen the replay yet, so I’m not sure what happened. I do know that No. 14 (Chase Briscoe) clipped me in the right rear. The reason why I don’t know. I don’t know what to say. He got loose and he clipped me. He didn’t do it intentionally, but it was unfortunate.”

As a result of the race, he placed 37th, one of his worst finishes this season. He hopes to get back to his top five position in NASCAR's fourth race at Phoenix Raceway.

Ross Chastain, the Trackhouse driver, was among those who enjoyed the weekend after he finished in the top three. Ross opened the season with a bad day, finishing last in his first race of the season, in NASCAR’s Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez was joined by other drivers in wrecked cars at NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Though Briscoe managed to continue with the race, he incurred some damage which affected the rest of his race. At the fourth turn, his car was left spinning on its own, ending his race at that point.

Despite Kyle Busch finishing in fourth position, he started the race in the last spot after failing to race in the qualifier after wrecking his car during the opening practice session and having to go for a backup car.

Hendrick Motorsports' team was surely pleased as two of their cars achieved a clean first and second finish.

The 2022 Cup Series is still in its early stages, and drivers unfortunate enough to have crashed can redeem themselves next weekend at the Phoenix Raceway.

