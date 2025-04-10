Daniel Suarez's wife Julia embraces 'auntie duties' at Kelly Piquet's baby shower 

Trackhouse Racing star Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently celebrated becoming an auntie. Her sister, Kelly Piquet, and F1 ace, Max Verstappen, are expecting their first child together.

In her Instagram post from Kelly Piquet's baby shower on a yacht, Julia is seen sporting a PUCCI ensemble called the Iride-print maxi dress. Julia paired the dress's flowy silhouette and marble painting-like design with tan-brown shades, keeping the rest of the look minimal. Expressing her happiness at the occasion, Suarez's wife wrote:

"Stairway to an upgrade in auntie duties 🐣 Double the love, double the fun 🤍🤍💫"

Kelly Piquet's baby shower took place aboard Max Verstappen's 'Unleash the Lion' yacht, and the former reacted to Julia's Instagram post with multiple heart emojis. For the unversed, Julia and Kelly Piquet are the daughters of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet and his former wife Sylvia Tamsma.

While Kelly Piquet is yet to tie the knot with F1 star Max Verstappen, Julia and Daniel met in 2012 and got married on July 30, 2024. The duo had been dating since 2019, and the Trackhouse Racing driver announced his engagement to Julia in Monaco via X in November 2022.

"I almost don't enjoy watching": Julia Piquet reveals how she feels spectating Daniel Suarez's race

Before attending Daniel Suarez's races, Julia Piquet often shares GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos. In one of the styling videos for the Daytona 500 in February 2025, Julia revealed how she feels watching her husband at the racetrack.

Addressing the question she most gets asked at racetracks concerning if she gets nervous watching Daniel race, Julia said:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking I was so nervous. I'm dead serious, sometimes I just wish I could crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and just come out when the race is over. And just to be clear, like I get nervous but not for his safety but because I really want him to do well"

While the couple often shares snippets of their date nights and workout moments, Julia Piquet recently revealed a glimpse of her new home with Daniel Suarez in Charlotte, North Carolina. In a recent Instagram post, the No. 99 racer's wife addressed that she moved to North Carolina 5 years ago, sharing the various places she called "home".

Calling it her "favorite home yet," Julia mentioned that she and Suarez built their new house from scratch, with every detail thoroughly thought of and hand-picked. Concluding her post, Julia Piquet expressed gratitude for the new chapter in her life.

Daniel Suarez ranks 24th on the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' points table with 147 points. As for his recent stint at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, Suarez stood 15th.

