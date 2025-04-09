Julia Piquet embraces new chapter in North Carolina with husband Daniel Suarez 

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. She shared a picture of her new home in North Carolina and reflected on her journey up until now.

Julia Piquet hails from a family of professional race car drivers. Her father, Nelson Piquet, secured the World Drivers' Championship title thrice during his stint in Formula One. Also, she has traveled a lot since her childhood, having spent time in multiple countries, including Monaco, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. She tied the knot with Suarez on July 30, 2024, while NASCAR was on the Paris Olympics break.

In her latest post, Julia Piquet shared a picture of the new home she designed with her husband, Daniel Suarez. The image showcased a big entrance with a pool. The couple painted the outside wall off-white and the roof with a darker color. Piquet captioned the post with a heartfelt note and wrote:

"Exactly 5 years ago today, I moved to North Carolina."

"Until recently, “home” had many meanings to me. It was my childhood house in Monaco… home was Brasilia where I went to high school… then it was Miami that felt like home for the better part of a decade… and now this. My favourite home yet. A home I built with my husband from scratch. Where every detail was thought through, hand picked, and brought to life. I am so grateful for this chapter I get to call home 🤍," she added.

Daniel Suarez ranks 24th on the Cup Series drivers' points table with 147 points. He secured one top-five and one top-10 finish in eight starts this season so far. His best finish came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished as the runner-up behind Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry.

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, expresses her true emotion about watching her husband compete in the Cup Series

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, began posting new Get Ready with Me short clips on her Instagram account ahead of each race. She uploaded her first clip ahead of the season's inaugural race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Following the series, Piquet shared a clip ahead of the Daytona International Speedway race on February 16, 2025. In the clip, she also answered one of her fans' queries from the previous video's comments. The fan asked her:

"Do you get nervous watching your husband?"

Daniel Suarez's wife replied:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking; I was so nervous...I'm dead serious, sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over."

The 33-year-old driver had a slow start in the 2025 season. He finished the 'Great American Race Daytona 500 outside the top 10 drivers. He qualified for the race in P36 and ended the race in 13th place on the grid.

The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver finished the Atlanta Motor Speedway race in P33, followed by the COTA race in P36 and the Phoenix Raceway in P23. He then finished the Homestead-Miami Speedway race in P22 after a P2 finish at Las Vegas. Suarez clinched P21 at Martinsville and P15 at Darlington Raceway last week.

