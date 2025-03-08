Julia Piquet flexes toned physique in husband Daniel Suarez's post-workout clip on Instagram

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez and his wife Julia Piquet traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, for the Shriners Children's 500 race scheduled for Sunday, March 9. Ahead of the race preparations, Suarez shared a short post-workout video clip as his wife Piquet flexed her toned physique.

Ad

She began dating Suarez in 2019, and the couple got engaged in 2022 and eventually tied the knot last year during NASCAR's Paris Olympics break.

In the clip shared on Friday, Daniel Suarez and his wife were covered in sweat after an intense workout session. Suarez wore a green t-shirt; meanwhile, Piquet wore a white top with brown gym pants. The Mexican driver asked his wife how the workout was, and she flexed her toned physique, striking a front double bicep pose.

Ad

Trending

Here's a screenshot of the story:

Daniel Suarez and his wife Julia Piquet went for a workout amid the Shriners Children's 500 race preparation at Phoenix Raceway (Source: @daniel_suarezg via Instagram)

Julia Piquet has roots attached to motorsports, as her father, Nelson Piquet, bagged three Formula One World Driver's Championship titles during his time in the sport. She has spent different phases of her life in different countries, including Monaco, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Brazil.

Ad

Last month, during a 'GRWM' session, she detailed her experience of travelling to races and watching her husband race.

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet opens up on feeling nervous watching her husband race

During the practice session of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race, Julia Piquet cheered her husband Daniel Suarez from the deck of the COTA tower.

Ad

And on Friday, February 16, Piquet shared an Instagram post wherein she documented a 'Get Ready with me' segment ahead of the Daytona 500. During the video, she also answered queries asked by fans.

"Do you get nervous watching your husband?" a fan had asked

In response, the daughter of former F1 champion said:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking; I was so nervous...I'm dead serious, sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over."

Ad

Ad

The 33-year-old NASCAR driver started the 2025 season slow, finishing the 'Great American Race' Daytona 500 in P13 after starting the race in P36. This result was followed by a P29 start at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing P33.

After a solid P5 start at the Circuit of Americas, Suarez finished the race in P36. The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver will now look to turn it around at the Shriners Children's 500 race at Phoenix Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback