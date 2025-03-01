Daniel Suarez playfully laughs at wife Julia Piquet's struggle to climb the 419-step COTA tower staircase

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently took to Instagram and shared some goofy moments with her husband. The couple is enjoying their stay in Austin, Texas, for Suarez's race at the Circuit of the Americas scheduled for Sunday, March 2.

Julia Piquet is a well-recognized name in the motorsports realm. She comes from a family of professional race car drivers. Her father, Nelson Piquet, was not only an F1 legend but also a three-time world champion.

In Daniel Suarez's Instagram story, which Julia Piquet reshared, the two were seen climbing the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) tower. The couple, who began dating in 2019 and exchanged vows on July 30, 2024, during the NASCAR Paris Olympics break, climbed the tower twice. The tower has 419 steps, and while climbing it for the second time, Piquet was seen struggling. Reflecting upon the same, the Mexican driver playfully laughed at his wife and wrote:

"We went up... TWICE 💀"

Daniel Suarez’s wife climbed the COTA tower for the second time with her husband (Source: @juliapiqet via Instagram)

The COTA Tower is an iconic Central Texas landmark and provides the best views of the track. The 251-foot-tall tower is located outside the course near turns 16 and 18. To reach the top of the tower, there is an external double-helix staircase, or visitors can take the elevator with two buttons.

Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, rocks a sporty attire during the practice session at COTA

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race is scheduled for Sunday, March 2, and Julia Piquet observed her husband's practice session from the upper deck of the COTA tower. The COTA event is the third race of the 2025 season.

On Friday, February 28, Piquet shared an Instagram story donning a sporty attire while enjoying her husband Daniel Suarez's practice session. She wore a brown top with black sweatpants and white shoes.

Piquet met the Trackhouse Racing driver in 2012, and in an Instagram post, she answered the question she gets asked the most:

"Do you get nervous watching your husband?"

Daniel Suarez’s wife replied:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking; I was so nervous...I'm dead serious, sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over."

The 33-year-old Cup Series driver is looking to score major points in the COTA race. His first two points-paying races ended in a way no one expected. The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver finished the Daytona 500 in P13 and the Atlanta Motor Speedway race in P33 (DNF). With that in mind, COTA will be a great opportunity for Suarez to shine.

