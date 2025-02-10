"My clavicle basically pierced my back muscle": Daniel Suarez's wife Julia opens up about injury that halted her horseback riding hobby in GRWM video

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently took to her Instagram and shared a 'Get ready with me' (GRMW) video before heading out for a baby shower. In the clip, she also touched upon her childhood and the injury that pierced her back muscles.

Julia Piquet comes from a family of professional racers. Her father, Nelson Piquet won three Formula One World Driver's Championship titles. Piquet has lived in multiple countries, including Monaco, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Brazil. She began dating Suarez in 2019 and tied the knot on July 30, 2024, during NASCAR's Paris Olympics break.

Daniel Suarez's wife recalled her childhood memories in the latest GRWM video. While getting ready for the baby shower, Piquet pointed out that she started horseback riding in France when she was five. She then moved to Brazil after turning 14 and began competing professionally.

Julia Piquet did show jumping and participated in several championships. Piquet mentioned she enjoyed horse riding throughout her teenage years. She then moved to Miami, and things went south due to a severe back injury.

"When I moved to Miami, I was considering just continuing my horse riding on the side, and then I had a really bad accident. Tore all my ligaments in my right shoulder, and my clavicle basically pierced my back muscle. So after that, I kind of took a break," stated Daniel Suarez's wife.

Daniel Suarez was the only Mexican driver on the track who competed in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, 2025. He finished in P22 after qualifying for the race in 18th place on the grid. Suarez's wife also attended the event.

"We ate pizza, snuck into the clubhouse, got a little buzzed": Daniel Suarez's wife shared a snippet of the vlog

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, attended the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, and the couple recorded their first-ever vlog at the event. She took to her Instagram and shared a short clip of her husband's new venture.

The Monterrey, Nuevo León native recorded his first vlog at the historic race at Bowman Gray Stadium and named it "Race to Mexico VLOG." Suarez uploaded two parts of the vlog on his YouTube channel, and Julia Piquet shared a teaser on her Instagram. In the short clip, she ate pizza in the Trackhouse Racing facility and captioned the post:

"We ate pizza, snuck into the clubhouse, got a little buzzed… and by we I mean me 😂 Check out Daniel’s new VLOG series Race to Mexico and follow us behind the scenes on our racing adventures!"

Daniel Suarez is set to compete in the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025, alongside his teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

