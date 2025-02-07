"We ate pizza, snuck into the clubhouse, got a little buzzed": Julia Piquet shares highlights from husband Daniel Suarez's Race to Mexico vlog

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently shared a glimpse of her husband's new venture on her Instagram account. Suarez has started uploading vlogs on his YouTube channel, and Piquet shared a few hilarious moments from The Clash vlog on her Instagram with a light-hearted caption.

Suarez and Piquet began dating back in 2019 and got engaged nearly three years later in 2022. The couple tied the knot on July 30 2024, in Piquet's hometown, Brasilia, Brazil, during NASCAR's Paris Olympics break. Earlier, the couple enjoyed their off-season break in Japan to celebrate their honeymoon.

Daniel Suarez recorded his first vlog at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium and named it "Race to Mexico VLOG." He uploaded two parts of the vlog on his YouTube channel, and his wife shared a teaser of the vlog on her Instagram. In the short clip, Julia Piquet is seen eating pizza in her husband's team's facility and she humorously captioned the post:

"We ate pizza, snuck into the clubhouse, got a little buzzed… and by we I mean me 😂 Check out Daniel’s new VLOG series Race to Mexico and follow us behind the scenes on our racing adventures!"

Daniel Suarez, the only Mexican driver on the grid also competed in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium held on February 2, 2025. He qualified 18th and finished the race in 22nd place. Additionally, Suarez's wife also shared a goofy snap with her husband and met her bestie at the event.

Daniel Suarez's wife shared a goofy moment with her husband at the historic event at Bowman Gray Stadium

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez attended the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium with his wife, Julia Piquet. While enjoying the practice laps, Piquet shared a goofy moment with her husband and uploaded it on Instagram for her nearly 40,000 followers to enjoy.

In her story, Piquet shared a selfie with Daniel Suarez, as he struck a silly pose. The Cup Series driver wore his manufacturer Chevrolet's jersey to the event while his wife donned a black fur coat.

Julia Piquet also met her "bestie" Danielle Trotta at The Clash and enjoyed the rest of the event with her, while her husband raced his #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Her bestie, who recently inked a deal with Amazon Prime Video, will be seen hosting the pre- and post-shows for the streaming company.

The Stock Car Association returned to the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, quarter-mile asphalt oval track inside a football stadium after a decades-long break since 1971. The Bowman Gray Stadium has hosted races for 77 years under NASCAR's sanctioning, making it the longest-running track.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the event, leading 171 laps of the 200-lap race. He was followed by Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney in second place and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in third place.

