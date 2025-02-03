Julia Piquet captures a goofy moment with Daniel Suarez while watching the 2025 Cook Out at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and his wife Julia Piquet recently attended the historic Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Piquet took to Instagram and shared a goofy story with her husband during the race.

Suarez and Piquet began dating in 2019 and got engaged in November 2022. Nearly two years later, the couple tied the knot on July 30, 2024, in Piquet's hometown, Brasilia, Brazil. Earlier, during the off-season, they went to Japan to celebrate their honeymoon.

In her recent story, Julia Piquet shared a selfie with her husband Daniel Suarez while he had a silly reaction. The Cup Series driver wore his Chevrolet jacket to the event while his wife donned a black fur coat.

The couple tagged the location in the image, and here's a snapshot of the story:

Julia Piquet and her husband making goofy faces for the selfie at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: @juliapiquet via Instagram)

Julia Piquet also met her "bestie" Danielle Trotta at The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and enjoyed the 200-lap race with her. Previously, Piquet congratulated Trotta for signing a deal with Amazon Prime Video. As Jeff Bezos's company has inked a contract with NASCAR and will cover selected races in the 2025 season, Trotta will be responsible for hosting the pre-and post-race shows.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium while Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney finished as the runner-up in the event. Followed by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in third place.

Daniel Suarez shared his ‘favorite picture’ with his wife Julia Piquet, from his off-season break

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez recently took to Instagram and shared a special moment with his wife from his off-season break. The Racing Sonoma encouraged the driver to share the best moment of his trip to Japan and wrote in an online chat:

“What’s up, Daniel! We want to see your favourite photo from the off season. What do you got? “

Suarez shared an image from their honeymoon trip to Japan on his story. The story features the couple sitting together in front of the Super Nintendo World sign at Universal Studios in Japan. Piquet donned a blue denim jacket with red latex pants while the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver wore a full-sleeved Mickey Mouse T-shirt with grey pants.

The couple enjoyed Mario World, a famous movie franchise, Minion Parade, and Hello Kitty soft toy store. They also went to the replica of Hogwarts from the well-known fictional movie series Harry Potter.

Daniel Suarez has been competing in the Cup Series for the past eight years and secured two wins, 68 top-10 finishes, and three pole positions. He wrapped up the 2024 season in P12 with one win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at the beginning of the series. He also secured nine top-ten and four top-five finishes, followed by two DNFs in 36 starts.

