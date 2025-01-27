“My bestie on TV”: Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet shares an elated reaction to Prime Video broadcasting team's new member

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, took to her social media account to congratulate "bestie" Danielle Trotta on her latest achievement. Trotta is all set to host Amazon Prime Video's pre and post-race shows in NASCAR.

Mrs. Suarez, from her official Instagram account, shared a post on her story. The post was a collaboration between Sports on Prime and NASCAR welcoming Trotta to the Amazon Prime team.

As Julia Piquet shared the story, here's what she wrote while congratulating Trotta:

"Can't wait to see my bestie on TV!! So proud of you! @daniellektrotta."

Here's a screenshot of Mrs. Suarez's Instagram story:

Julia Piquet's story of her friend Danielle Trotta - Source: via @juliapiquet on Instagram.

Danielle Trotta is a renowned NASCAR journalist, famous for her appearances on SiriusXM and Fox Sports. She covers NASCAR on SiriusXM and was the former co-host of Fox Sports' NASCAR-related TV program, NASCAR Race Hub.

She also hosted the pre-race show NASCAR RaceDay on the Xfinity Series on Fox Sports 1. However, after Fox Sports shut down the renowned NASCAR Race Hub last year after 15 years, and 2500 episodes, it turned out to be a huge blow for Trotta and NASCAR fans.

Before her SiriusXM and Fox Sports role, Danielle Trotta also covered the NFL in 2010, and in 2018, she joined the cast of Boston Sports Tonight at NBC Sports Boston. In 2025, Amazon Prime Video gave her a new opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video is NASCAR's latest broadcasting member alongside NBC Sports, TNT Sports, and Fox Sports. The four media houses claimed the new NASCAR media rights, starting in 2025. NBC Sports has the most rights with a license to broadcast 14 races, followed by Fox with 12. Prime and TNT will broadcast five races each.

Daniel Suarez shares his take on Danielle Trotta's new role

Daniel Suarez and wife Julia Piquet during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

Like his wife, Daniel Suarez also took the opportunity to congratulate Danielle Trotta on her new role with Amazon Prime Video. The Trackhouse Racing driver took to his official X account to mention the NASCAR journalist and wrote:

"Well deserved amiga @DanielleTrotta."

Interestingly, the latter also replied to Daniel Suarez's post. She wrote:

"Thank you amigo!!"

Former Spire Motorsports driver and analyst Corey LaJoie will accompany Trotta on Amazon Prime Video's NASCAR show. LaJoie, a former full-time Cup Series, also hosts his own podcast series named Stacking Pennies.

Since LaJoie is stepping away from his full-time stint, his and Trotta's inclusion seems to be a great addition for NASCAR viewers amid the absence of Fox Sports' NASCAR Race Hub.

Daniel Suarez is set to continue racing for Trackhouse Racing and will be in charge of the #99 entry. He will drive the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 alongside the existing teammate, Ross Chastain, and the newly brought-in driver from Kaulig Racing, Shane Van Gisbergen.

