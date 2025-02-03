Daniel Suarez shares his ‘favorite picture’ from his off-season with wife Julia Piquet

Daniel Suarez recently shared a special moment from his off-season, posting his favorite picture with his wife Julia Piquet. The couple, who married in July 2024, often share moments from their life on social media.

The story features a photo of him and Piquet sitting together with their fists raised. The NASCAR driver responded to a question from Racing Sonoma in an online chat, sharing the cherished memory featuring his wife. The message, as attached with the photo in the form of a screenshot reads:

“What’s up, Daniel! We want to see your favourite photo from the off season. What do you got? “

Daniel Suarez's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @daniel_suarezg

Suarez and Piquet first met in 2012 and began dating in 2019. They got engaged in November 2022 before tying the knot in Brasilia, Brazil, during NASCAR’s two-week summer break last year. Their wedding was an elegant affair held at Recanto das Águas, a botanical garden setting.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to have everyone together in one place at one time,” Piquet said about their wedding (via People).

Julia Piquet comes from a well-known motorsports family. Her father Nelson Piquet is a three-time Formula 1 world champion. While she dabbled in motorsports media, she ultimately chose a career as a health coach. Her sister, Kelly Piquet, is in a relationship with four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Daniel Suarez, meanwhile, has been a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for Trackhouse Racing since 2021, piloting the #99 Chevrolet. Originally from Mexico, he made history as the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series championship, winning the Xfinity Series title in 2016. Talking about his connection with Brazil he said (via People):

“Brazil is a country that is very close to my heart, and I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity.”

Suarez has competed in the country almost every year since 2015. The NASCAR driver boasts 11 wins, 39 top-10 finishes, and 13 pole positions.

Julia Piquet wins over the family pets in an adorable moment shared by Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez recently delighted fans with a touching social media post featuring his wife Julia Piquet and their beloved pets. The image shows a tender family moment, capturing the special bond between Piquet and the couple’s furry companions a Chihuahua named Emma and a rescued cat Nicky.

The post showed both pets comfortably curled up in Piquet’s lap, leaving no doubt about who their favorite person is. Suarez playfully captioned the moment,

“Julia can’t come to the phone right now… her hands are full 😅🐾,”

Emma, the tiny long-haired Chihuahua, has been a part of their lives for years, while Nicky, originally named Charcoal, found a loving home with the couple after being rescued.

