Denny Hamlin's fiancée drops 4-word reaction to baby boy's one-month milestone

Denny Hamlin's fiancée Jordan Fish recently took to Instagram to celebrate the one-month milestone of their newly born baby boy, Jameson Drew Hamlin. The couple welcomed Jameson on June 11, 2025, and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver announced the same via an Instagram post, writing:

"The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full."

Jordan Fish commemorated Jameson's one-month birthday with an adorable picture of her baby boy sleeping in the carrier and a round placard placed on him reading 'one month.' Reacting to the same, seemingly hinting at how quickly time passed since she welcomed her son, Jordan mentioned:

"I am not okay."

(Image via Instagram/ @xojordanfish)

In their over a decade-long relationship, which began in 2007, Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish welcomed their eldest daughter, Taylor James Hamlin, in 2013 and their middle child, Molly Gold, in 2017. While the couple hasn't tied the knot yet, the No. 11 racer proposed to Jordan in January 2024 during a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

During a pre-race interview ahead of the Pocono race, Denny Hamlin revealed:

"I'm James, so that's James' son, Jameson. And Drew—we wanted to keep JD because, obviously, JD Gibbs is a big, big part of my getting here to the Cup Series. James Dean was the car owner I drove for in late models that got me the equipment to win all those races to get seen by JD. I'm JD, and so we're just keeping it going." (via Cup Scene 11:22 onwards)

Denny Hamlin delivers unfiltered opinion on Chicago street race replacement rumors

Ahead of NASCAR's three-year deal with Chicago expiring this season, Denny Hamlin commented on the rumors concerning another location like San Diego being considered to replace Chicago for the street race.

Chicago is the only city hosting a street race in the Cup Series calendar as of now and the possibility of replacing the same didn't sit right with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. During a media session on July 5, 2025, Hamlin said:

"This is certainly a well-designed street race. Obviously, you have some, you know, really great passing zones. That's the most important thing is, you know, we it's one thing to try kind of parade around a city. It's another to actually have a racetrack that you can race at and pass at." (0:14 onwards)

Hamlin mentioned that he likes how the Chicago Street Course has a well-planned racetrack and a beautiful backdrop, which are important to "building a street race." The No. 11 driver added:

"I personally would like to see them do everything they can to keep it here. I can just tell you that non-racing fans at the hotel I'm staying at are talking about the race and so I think that it's certainly got some sort of economical impact to the city itself...I still would like to see, you know, Chicagoland is not a substitute for this race, I'd like to see us run both." (4:50 onwards)

Denny Hamlin currently stands fourth on the Cup Series points table with 589 stage points and 19 playoff points.

