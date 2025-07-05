Denny Hamlin's fiancée drops one-word reaction to reposting hilarious meme capturing motherhood chaos 

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, recently reposted a meme depicting motherhood chaos days after welcoming a baby boy, Jameson Drew Hamlin, on June 11, 2025. The meme posted by the Instagram page @babyfeeding.coach showcases a scene from the popular sitcom The Office, concerning what happens when "attempting to feed the new baby while watching the older siblings."

Jordan reposted the meme with a one-word reaction, writing:

"Accurate"

The motherhood meme Jordan shared (Image via Instagram/ @xojordanfish)

In addition to Jameson Drew Hamlin, Denny and Jordan share two daughters, Taylor James Hamlin and Molly Gold Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started dating Jordan in 2007 after meeting at a Charlotte Bobcats game where the latter was performing and the racer was sitting courtside. After dating for over a decade and welcoming two daughters in that span, Hamlin and Jordan Fish got engaged in January 2024.

During a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin reflected on choosing a name for his newborn and the love his daughters have for their little brother. Talking about how his middle child, Molly, has been toting around the house with her newborn brother, similar to her practice of carrying around fake baby dolls, Hamlin said:

"I mean, just toting this thing all around the house and we're kind of like, but we would know that she would sacrifice her body if she tripped before hurting that child."

Additionally, during a pre-race interview before the Pocono race, the JGR driver shared why he chose the name Jameson for his newborn, stating (via Cup Scene, 11:22 onwards):

"The name, obviously I'm James, so that's James' son, Jameson. And Drew—we wanted to keep JD because, obviously, JD Gibbs is a big, big part of my getting here to the Cup Series. James Dean was the car owner I drove for in late models that got me the equipment to win all those races to get seen by JD. I'm JD, and so we're just keeping it going."

"You're not going to offend me": Denny Hamlin reacts to Ty Dillon's post-Atlanta race dig

The Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway ended in dismay for many drivers, as a huge wreck wrapped up the race for about half of them. However, Ty Dillon finished 8th, ending No.1 seed Denny Hamlin's bid in the In-Season challenge, given that Hamlin ended 31st following the crash.

Shortly after the race, Ty Dillon put forth his spin on Hamlin's iconic catchphrase, stating:

"To all you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out"

Peter Stratta @peterstratta LINK .@tydillon: "To all you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite driver out" WOW😂 #QuakerState400 #NASCAR

During a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin commented on people giving Ty Dillon a lot of flak for his comment post the Atlanta race.

The No. 11 driver asked people to give Ty his moment for beating him, adding (24:08 onwards):

"He (Ty Dillon) texted me, he was like, 'Hey, I was just playing around.'" I'm like, "Bro, I loved it." Like, if you people think that you are going to hurt my feelings by coming in my mentions and saying, "Haha, Ty Dillon beat you." Like you're never going to make fun of me more than I'm going to make fun of myself ever, ever. You're not going to offend me; I have really, really, really thick skin"

Denny Hamlin currently stands fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 551 points.

