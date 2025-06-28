WATCH: Denny Hamlin's fiancée captures JGR driver's hilarious fishing fail on video

Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, Jordan Fish, recently posted an epic fishing fail featuring the veteran Joe Gibbs Racing driver. The two were seen spending some time away from the din and bustle of the NASCAR Cup Series ahead of its return to Echopark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) on Saturday night, June 28.

Hamlin managed to hook quite a big catch and was doing a great job pulling the fish out of the water. Fish cheered for her soon-to-be husband as the latter held on to the fishing rod. The fish did everything it could to break free, but it wasn’t enough.

Just as Hamlin was about to get it out of the water, the string that was attached to the fishing rod snapped in two, letting the fish swim away. The driver was visibly exasperated.

“No, no, no!” he wailed.

The angle was still lodged in the fish’s mouth, as Jordan exclaimed,

“Oh no…he’s still got the thing in his mouth. I’m sorry, should I stop recording?”

Hamlin's eyes were still looking for the fish that had just disappeared into the river. Fish uploaded the entire fiasco on Instagram, with the following caption:

“There’s always that one that got away 😅 🎣”

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish just became parents for the third time. This time, it was a beautiful baby boy, whom the couple named Jameson Drew Hamlin. Interestingly, the baby was born on June 11, which happened to be the anniversary of Hamlin’s first Cup Series win.

Due to the birth of his child, Hamlin missed the Viva Mexico 250 race in Mexico City. It was a points-paying race, so as per the rules, the #11 driver shouldn’t be able to participate in the playoffs.

But as his absence was due to medical reasons, NASCAR granted him a waiver. Therefore, Denny Hamlin will start his engine in the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Speedway in August. But for now, all eyes are on Echopark Speedway.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish introduce their son to their NASCAR fam through a heartfelt post

2025 is shaping up to be a really busy year for Denny Hamlin. His team is in a legal battle with NASCAR, he is vying for his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship, and on top of all that, he now has a baby to look after.

That being said, being a dad is supremely rewarding, and perhaps nobody knows it better than Hamlin, who is now a father of three. The driver announced the birth of Jameson through a carousel on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Jordan was seen holding the little munchkin in her arms alongside Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin captioned the post:

“Born June 11th • 8 los 4 oz • 22 ¾ inches. The road to meeting him wasn't easy... but he's home, he's perfect, and his sisters can't get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son...Jameson Drew Hamlin.”

Denny Hamlin will be back on track with renewed energy for the Quaker State 400 at Echopark Speedway. Fans can watch him on TNT Sports, 7 pm ET onwards, or listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

