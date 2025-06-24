NASCAR 2025 Quaker State 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, for Quaker State 400 this weekend after The Great American Getaway 400.

Quaker State 400 is the season’s 18th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Saturday, June 28, at the EchoPark Speedway. The 400-mile Atlanta Cup event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN.

The Atlanta City Cup event will be contested over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track. Saturday's event marks the 56th annual Quaker State 400 hosted by EchoPark Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Forty drivers, including four open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at EchoPark track. #01 Rick Ware Racing’s Corey LaJoie, #66 MBM Motorsports’ David Starr, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #87 Trackhouse Racing’s Conno Zilisch are the four open cars for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at EchoPark Speedway.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Quaker State 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, six minutes, and 11 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Atlanta victories.

2025 NASCAR Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway:

#01 - Corey LaJoie (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - David Starr (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #87 - Connor Zilisch (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

You can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at EchoPark Speedway on TNT Sports from June 27-28. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

