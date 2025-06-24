NASCAR 2025 Quaker State 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 24, 2025 17:33 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 available at Walmart - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Quaker State 400 available at Walmart (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, for Quaker State 400 this weekend after The Great American Getaway 400.

Quaker State 400 is the season’s 18th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Saturday, June 28, at the EchoPark Speedway. The 400-mile Atlanta Cup event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN.

The Atlanta City Cup event will be contested over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track. Saturday's event marks the 56th annual Quaker State 400 hosted by EchoPark Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Forty drivers, including four open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at EchoPark track. #01 Rick Ware Racing’s Corey LaJoie, #66 MBM Motorsports’ David Starr, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #87 Trackhouse Racing’s Conno Zilisch are the four open cars for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at EchoPark Speedway.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Quaker State 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, six minutes, and 11 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Atlanta victories.

2025 NASCAR Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway:

  1. #01 - Corey LaJoie (i)
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - David Starr (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

You can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at EchoPark Speedway on TNT Sports from June 27-28. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
