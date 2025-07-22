Denny Hamlin's son steals the show celebrating No. 11's Dover victory with 'Faster Than Your Daddy' onesie

Denny Hamlin survived a rain delay and double overtime to clinch a victory at the Dover Motor Speedway, outdueling his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe in the run.Shortly after the No. 11 driver won at Dover, his fiancée, Jordan Fish, took to Instagram to commemorate the victory by posting an adorable photo of their newborn son sporting a onesie that read, &quot;My Daddy is Faster Than your Daddy.&quot;Additionally, Jordan captioned the image:&quot;And to think we almost named you Miles! 😆 Let’s go Dad! 🏁 🏆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan's caption mentioned that they were about to name their son Miles, which is a subtle nod to Hamlin bringing home the Dover trophy in the shape of Dover's mascot called Miles the Monster.His recent triumph made Denny Hamlin the 19th Cup racer with three wins at Dover and marked his 13th back-to-back win at the racetrack. Talking about his first win after the birth of his son and 58th career Cup victory, the No. 11 driver addressed how things were going well for him before the rain, followed by multiple restarts, adding (via NASCAR):“It was tough, those guys gave me a run for it, no doubt about it. Winning here at Dover is super special to me. This is a place I had not been very good at the first half of my career and then to have back-to-back (wins) here the last couple years is amazing.”Denny Hamlin reflects on the veteran leader he is at JGR and more in post-Dover victory interviewShortly after his Dover win, Denny Hamlin gave an interview to NASCAR where he was asked how would he describe himself as &quot;the veteran leader inside that room&quot; at Joe Gibbs Racing.Responding to the same, the No. 11 speedster said that he tries to lead by example and by putting in the work. He added that nobody at JGR, including him, asks anyone in the room to do anything that they weren't doing themselves.&quot;I actually ask the guys a lot of questions. I try to prompt them to get their brains going. If I hear them giving some feedback that I think is touch and go, I’ll ask a follow-up question—even though I’m not the competition director or anything. I’ll try to get them thinking about something and maybe stir some sort of interest or secondary thought that might help them give good feedback to their team.&quot; Hamlin said (3:06 onwards)The JGR racer added that when he was a rookie in NASCAR the mentors were possessive about their positions, and the notion of mentorship and helping people grow wasn't as strong as it is at present.Answering a question about if young racers are receptive to mentorship or like to do what they believe is right, Denny Hamlin named Christopher Bell as &quot;one of the most receptive to information and asks a lot of questions.&quot;Hamlin mentioned that he considers Bell to be one of the top three or four drivers in the series, yet the No. 20 driver asks questions to his teammates on how he can race better.Denny Hamlin currently stands fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with a total of 663 stage points and 24 playoff points which are highest in the series at present.