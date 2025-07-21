Denny Hamlin's Dover win deemed "a masterclass performance" by NASCAR Insider

After Denny Hamlin earned his fourth win of the season at Dover, NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi commended his masterful performance. The JGR driver fended off advances from his own teammate, Chase Briscoe in the lead up to his win.

On The Teardown podcast, Bianchi claimed Hamlin dealing with Briscoe, his other teammate, Christopher Bell, and the Hendrick duo of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott goes to show the extent of his mastery.

"I think this was a masterclass performance by Denny Hamlin. You've got older tires. You've got a couple drivers around who are very aggressive in these situations first with Christopher Bell. You've got Kyle Larson in the mix who's been fast all day but hasn't had track position. You have a Chase Elliott there. Like I don't think Denny had the fastest car," Bianchi claimed. [5:35]

He mentioned that Hamlin had 'a very good car', but not the best one. And on top of that, with older tires, he was in a 'no-win position' as a sitting duck with whatever he was going to do, his rivals choosing the opposite.

"Yet you continually handle not one, not two, but three different restarts and you execute every single time. Like this is why Denny Hamlin is so good. It's what he is a case study of how a driver as they get older gets better with experience," Bianchi elaborated.

He added that Hamlin may not have been 'blazing fast' like his rivals at Dover. But he continued to put himself in good positions until the end.

Denny Hamlin is 'a student of the game' as per Jordan Bianchi

Commenting further on Denny Hamlin's win at Dover, Jordan Bianchi said that his fourth win wasn't very different from his win at Darlington. He reasoned that to be the fact that on both occasions, the #11 wasn't the fastest car on the track but because of the driver putting himself in good positions again and again, he ended up with the best possible outcome.

Bianchi then touched on Hamlin's comments after the race in which he spoke about him attempting different restarts each time. The JGR veteran had mentioned that at one point, he realized that Chase Briscoe figured out his 'trick' on one of the restarts so he had to 'adjust'.

"That's a student of the game. People don't realize that Denny Hamlin is probably one of the hardest working drivers in the sport. People tend to, they want to criticize Denny for being outlandish and being cocky and all these things, but at the end of the day, you cannot dispute the fact he is incredibly hard worker," he said about Denny Hamlin. [7:00]

Bianchi further mentioned that after talking to people inside JGR, it's clear that Hamlin 'puts in the time' and the effort, which eventually pays off on days like Dover.

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

