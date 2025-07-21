"I love it": Denny Hamlin reacts to achieving his strongest NASCAR season since 2020 after Dover win

Denny Hamlin collected his fourth win of the season at Dover. After going back-to-back for his first two wins of the season at Martinsville and Darlington, Hamlin won at Michigan for his third win of 2025, and at Dover on Sunday for his fourth.

Ad

Since 2020, this is the first time the JGR driver has this many wins at this stage of the season. This was something a journalist brought to Hamlin's attention after Dover, asking the #11 driver what it says about his level of competitiveness at this stage of his career.

"I love it. I just love that I'm able to still do it at a high level. Every morning when I wake up, I'm just hoping I still got what I had yesterday, and so you just never know when you get to this age. And I don't know, last night I was looking at the TV. It was a little fuzzy. I think I was just tired, but I was like, 'Oh, man. I'm not losing my eyesight, am I?' So it's just I get paranoid about little things, that might hamper my ability to do things at a high level at my job," Hamlin said via Cup Scene. [2:30]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Denny Hamlin added that every time he straps inside his racecar and finds himself driving through the field making passes, he realizes he's "still good".

Denny Hamlin comments on JGR's dominant display at Dover

During his post-race media interaction, Denny Hamlin was also asked whether JGR finishing with three cars inside the top five at Dover was a statement to the team's competitors. It's worth mentioning that apart from Hamlin ending up with a win, his teammates Chase Briscoe finished in second place and Ty Gibbs in fifth.

Ad

Hamlin claimed that in the early stages of the race, he could see it was "all JGR, all Hendrick" at one point.

"Resources goes a long way apparently. There's a lot of pressure too like it's a company thing. It's not like your setup is what's winning that day. Clearly, when all your teammates are in the top five or top six, it's a philosophy that your team is coming with to the racetrack. It could be their tires or whatever it might be. At that point, then there's a lot of pressure to be the best of them. And then there's a lot of pressure to not be the worst of them," he elaborated. [3:50]

Denny Hamlin mentioned that in a scenario where a four-car organization has one car in the top 20, it could be a setup thing. But when most of the cars are "that strong" as was the case at Dover, they 'clearly did something'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.