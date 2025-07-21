Chase Briscoe makes feelings clear after Dover loss to JGR teammate Denny Hamlin: “Didn’t think he was going to be able to do that”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe competed in the Challenge Round Four, AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20. His teammate and JGR veteran, Denny Hamlin, won the 400-mile race with a small margin over him. Following that, during an interview with NBC Sports, Briscoe expressed his emotions on the same.

Ad

The #19 Toyota driver had a strong run planned for the Dover race and qualified in P2 behind the pole sitter, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. Meanwhile, his teammate, the #11 Camry driver, was in the top 15 drivers with a P13 finish. However, Hamlin made a solid comeback during Stage 1 and jumped 10 spots, finishing ahead of Briscoe in P3.

Denny Hamlin maintained the position in Stage 2 and took the lead in the race's final stage. He finished 0.310 seconds ahead of Chase Briscoe with a 67-lap lead. Reflecting on the oldest driver on the grid's fourth win of the season, Briscoe told the media (via NBC Sports):

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, honestly, I thought I was going to win the race. I was able to stay just beside (Hamlin) into (turn) one. I thought we were going to have a good shot coming into (turns) one and two. I didn’t think he was going to be able to do that. I almost cleared him off of (turn) two. I thought I timed it right, so I was going to clear him going into (turn) three, just because I had the lane you typically want to be in. He was able to hang right there – another two or three inches and I thought I was going to win the race."

Ad

"He did a great job, obviously there is a reason that guy has won nearly 60-something Cup races. Glad that we were able to have a good finish. Obviously would have loved to win the race but we had a fifth-to-10th place car and we ended up second, so a lot to be proud of with our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. I’m looking forward to going home next week,” the #19 driver added.

Ad

Chase Briscoe ranks eighth in the Cup Series points table with 526 points. Additionally, he has secured one win, nine top-10 finishes, seven top-five finishes, and four pole positions in 20 starts this season.

“I get overlooked a lot of time”: Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe expressed his feelings on showing his capabilities in NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe was featured in an interview with Frontstretch Media ahead of the Dover International Speedway. During the interaction, Briscoe touched upon the fact that he is "overlooked" in stock car racing.

Ad

After last week's Sonoma race, the JGR driver expressed mixed feelings, claiming he finally has a good car this year to showcase his potential. Briscoe said during the interview [03:06]:

“Hopefully. I don't know. I feel like I get overlooked a lot of the time, but I hopefully will be able to kind of earn the respect of a lot of guys, not, you know, not even not all the drivers, but it's everybody, you know, like I was capable of doing it.”

Ad

Chase Briscoe landed a seat with Joe Gibbs Racing after his former team, Stewart-Haas Racing, ceased its operation for the 2025 season. He debuted in the Cup Series with SHR and wrapped the 2024 season in P14 with 2184 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.