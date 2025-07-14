“I get overlooked a lot of time”: JGR star Chase Briscoe makes his feelings known on ‘finally’ being able to show his capability

Chase Briscoe is having an impressive first season with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He has shown what he is capable of by amassing a win, four poles, a career-best seven top-fives, and nine top-10 finishes in 20 races so far.

After the Sonoma race, a JGR star expressed a mix of frustration and relief, revealing that he often feels underestimated in the NASCAR world. Briscoe, who stepped into a new chapter of his NASCAR Cup Series career with JGR, shared what it means to finally have a car that matches his capability.

In his post-race interview at Sonoma with Frontstretch's Danny Peters, the #19 JGR driver was asked about how he feels about being in a position where he is in the 2025 season.

Here’s what Briscoe said [3:06]:

“Hopefully. I don't know. I feel like I get overlooked a lot of the time, but I hopefully will be able to kind of earn the respect of a lot of guys, not, you know, not even not all the drivers, but it's everybody, you know, like I was capable of doing it.”

The 30-year-old's move to JGR marks a major turning point after a turbulent stint with Stewart-Haas Racing, which closed down after the 2024 season. While Briscoe showed flashes of brilliance with SHR, including a breakout win at Phoenix Raceway in 2022 and Darlington last year.

Now part of one of NASCAR’s most successful teams—JGR—Chase Briscoe knows expectations are high and believes he always had the talent but now finally has the team with a fast, competitive car.

“And, you know, this #19 car finally lets me kind of show what I feel like I'm capable of. And it's just so fun to drive fast race cars. I honestly think there's only been two tracks all year long where we couldn't have won the race from a speed standpoint. So, yeah, it's just fun,” Briscoe continued.

Chase Briscoe is eyeing a win at Dover

In Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma Raceway, Chase Briscoe started on the front row and finished second—1.128 seconds behind race winner Shane van Gisbergen in wine country.

Further, in the aforementioned interview, the JGR star said that he is looking forward to next weekend’s Dover race, as he feels he has a chance to do well there and secure his second win of the season.

Here’s what Briscoe said:

“I'm looking forward to next week. I know next week we'll have a great shot to win as well. So hopefully, uh, he'll meet me there and be one spot better.”

After finishing runner-up, Chase Briscoe moved to eighth place in the Cup Series points table with 526 points. Catch the #19 driver in action at Dover on Sunday, July 20, at 2 pm ET.

