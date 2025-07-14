NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 14, 2025 12:17 GMT
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Source: Getty Images)

Twenty races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest back-to-back winner of the season after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13.

SVG dominated the race from the pole, leading a race-high 97 laps, and held off Chase Briscoe on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Van Gisbergen gained 59 points and moved to 26th place in the Cup Series points table with 367 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Sonoma, Chase Briscoe gained 44 points and is up to eighth with 526 points.

After a P8 finish at Sonoma, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 668 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is just 14 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Michael McDowell, who started on the second row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a fourth-place finish. He gained 33 points and is 19th in the standings with 399 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 28 points. He moved to 11th in the points table with 499 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 20th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 668
  2. Chase Elliott - 654
  3. Kyle Larson - 624
  4. Tyler Reddick - 615
  5. Denny Hamlin - 606
  6. Christopher Bell - 597
  7. Ryan Blaney - 545
  8. Chase Briscoe - 526
  9. Ross Chastain - 513
  10. Chris Buescher - 500
  11. Joey Logano - 499
  12. Alex Bowman - 498
  13. Bubba Wallace - 469
  14. Ryan Preece - 466
  15. Kyle Busch - 432
  16. AJ Allmendinger - 419
  17. Ty Gibbs - 409
  18. Erik Jones - 401
  19. Michael McDowell - 399
  20. Austin Cindric - 396
  21. Josh Berry - 390
  22. John Hunter Nemechek - 384
  23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 378
  24. Carson Hocevar - 373
  25. Zane Smith - 373
  26. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 367
  27. Brad Keselowski - 333
  28. Austin Dillon - 331
  29. Daniel Suarez - 330
  30. Todd Gilliland - 321
  31. Ty Dillon - 320
  32. Justin Haley - 317
  33. Noah Gragson - 266
  34. Cole Custer - 255
  35. Riley Herbst # - 238
  36. Cody Ware - 147
  37. Katherine Legge - 36
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Dover Motor Speedway on July 20.

