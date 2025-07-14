NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Twenty races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest back-to-back winner of the season after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13.

Ad

SVG dominated the race from the pole, leading a race-high 97 laps, and held off Chase Briscoe on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the win, Van Gisbergen gained 59 points and moved to 26th place in the Cup Series points table with 367 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Sonoma, Chase Briscoe gained 44 points and is up to eighth with 526 points.

After a P8 finish at Sonoma, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 668 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is just 14 points behind in the regular season championship standings.

Ad

Michael McDowell, who started on the second row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a fourth-place finish. He gained 33 points and is 19th in the standings with 399 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 28 points. He moved to 11th in the points table with 499 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 20th points race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Drivers – Points

William Byron - 668 Chase Elliott - 654 Kyle Larson - 624 Tyler Reddick - 615 Denny Hamlin - 606 Christopher Bell - 597 Ryan Blaney - 545 Chase Briscoe - 526 Ross Chastain - 513 Chris Buescher - 500 Joey Logano - 499 Alex Bowman - 498 Bubba Wallace - 469 Ryan Preece - 466 Kyle Busch - 432 AJ Allmendinger - 419 Ty Gibbs - 409 Erik Jones - 401 Michael McDowell - 399 Austin Cindric - 396 Josh Berry - 390 John Hunter Nemechek - 384 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 378 Carson Hocevar - 373 Zane Smith - 373 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 367 Brad Keselowski - 333 Austin Dillon - 331 Daniel Suarez - 330 Todd Gilliland - 321 Ty Dillon - 320 Justin Haley - 317 Noah Gragson - 266 Cole Custer - 255 Riley Herbst # - 238 Cody Ware - 147 Katherine Legge - 36 Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Dover Motor Speedway on July 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.