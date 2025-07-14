NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Twenty races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the latest back-to-back winner of the season after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13.
SVG dominated the race from the pole, leading a race-high 97 laps, and held off Chase Briscoe on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Van Gisbergen gained 59 points and moved to 26th place in the Cup Series points table with 367 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Sonoma, Chase Briscoe gained 44 points and is up to eighth with 526 points.
After a P8 finish at Sonoma, William Byron maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 668 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, is just 14 points behind in the regular season championship standings.
Michael McDowell, who started on the second row, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a fourth-place finish. He gained 33 points and is 19th in the standings with 399 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished ninth and gained 28 points. He moved to 11th in the points table with 499 points.
Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 20th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 668
- Chase Elliott - 654
- Kyle Larson - 624
- Tyler Reddick - 615
- Denny Hamlin - 606
- Christopher Bell - 597
- Ryan Blaney - 545
- Chase Briscoe - 526
- Ross Chastain - 513
- Chris Buescher - 500
- Joey Logano - 499
- Alex Bowman - 498
- Bubba Wallace - 469
- Ryan Preece - 466
- Kyle Busch - 432
- AJ Allmendinger - 419
- Ty Gibbs - 409
- Erik Jones - 401
- Michael McDowell - 399
- Austin Cindric - 396
- Josh Berry - 390
- John Hunter Nemechek - 384
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 378
- Carson Hocevar - 373
- Zane Smith - 373
- Shane Van Gisbergen # - 367
- Brad Keselowski - 333
- Austin Dillon - 331
- Daniel Suarez - 330
- Todd Gilliland - 321
- Ty Dillon - 320
- Justin Haley - 317
- Noah Gragson - 266
- Cole Custer - 255
- Riley Herbst # - 238
- Cody Ware - 147
- Katherine Legge - 36
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Dover Motor Speedway on July 20.
