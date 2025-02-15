Does AJ Allmendinger hold a unique Daytona 500 record without winning the race? All you need to know

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner AJ Allmendinger has never won NASCAR's most prestigious race, the Daytona 500. However, the Los Gatos, California, native has a unique stat in the 200-lap event that came to light on social media.

Ad

While the driver of the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet has failed to win "The Great American Race," he has finished the full race in every attempt. In 11 starts, Allmendinger has finished in every Daytona 500 appearance. The statistic stands as the record for most Daytona 500 starts for a driver without recording a DNF.

Allmendinger's record was brought to light via X by NASCAR Insights, who penned a message that read:

"Did you know: AJ Allmendinger has started 11 Daytona 500s and finished them all. This is the most Daytona 500 starts a driver has EVER had without recording a single DNF."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Allmendinger's first start in "The Great American Race" came in 2009, where he wheeled the #44 Richard Petty Motorsports Dodge to third place in the rain-shortened event.

In his last four Daytona 500 starts, Allmendinger has finished top 10, including a third-place effort in 2017 behind the wheel of the #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. Allmendinger has raced with Kaulig Racing in his last two Daytona 500 attempts, finishing sixth both times.

The 2025 Cup Series season is Allmendinger's return campaign after dropping back down to the Xfinity Series in 2024. Last year, he wheeled the #16 machine to a win at Las Vegas in the Round of 8 of the playoffs, qualifying for the Championship 4. In his second appearance in the title race, Allmendinger finished third among the championship contenders.

Ad

Allmendinger will roll off 13th in Sunday's Daytona 500. He has three career victories in the Cup Series, those coming at Watkins Glen in 2014, Indianapolis in 2021 and the Charlotte Roval in 2023.

AJ Allmendinger gives hilarious response to what he did over the offseason

With the offseason now in the rear-view mirror, AJ Allmendinger is geared up to make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing after what the driver said was an uneventful offseason.

Ad

Ahead of Sunday's Daytona 500, NASCAR's social media team took to Instagram with a video featuring multiple drivers sharing what they did over the offseason. The video includes the likes of Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney.

It also included Allmendinger, who hilariously explained how he didn't do much during the off time:

"Not a damn thing. That's it. Literally nothing. I raised a 16-month-old. Actually, my wife did, I just watched."

Ad

AJ Allmendinger is married to Tara Meador since 2019. In 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, named Aero.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"