“Exactly what the NHRA needs”: When Leah Pruett disclosed her emotions on racing for ‘future husband’ Tony Stewart

Leah Pruett once stressed the impact of her then-fiancé Tony Stewart joining the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association). In a 2021 report by The Athletic, Pruett said the drag racing series needed the NASCAR legend and expressed excitement driving for him.

Stewart, who retired from NASCAR in 2016, formed an NHRA race team in 2022. The Indiana native fielded Pruett in the Top Fuel class and Matt Hagan in the Funny Car class. He also wanted to be more than a "trophy wife next to Leah."

Pruett said about the then-new race team:

"It's undeniably going to make for exactly what the NHRA needs."

"I'm excited to get to race with my future husband and get back on the track in a way I'll truly enjoy racing," she added.

Leah Pruett during the 2023 Fall Nationals at Texas Motorplex - Source: Imagn

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett married in November 2021 before forming the Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) team.

Today, Stewart is not involved with NASCAR after cutting ties with the Stewart-Haas Racing team. He left the sport after the 2024 Cup Series season, ending his three-year run as a driver and co-owner.

The now-53-year-old driver concluded his NASCAR career with three championships (two with Joe Gibbs Racing and one with SHR) and 49 Cup race wins.

Stewart competes in the 2025 NHRA season as a sophomore Top Fuel driver. Last year, he took over Pruett's seat as she dealt with pregnancy before returning to the class for the second consecutive season.

The couple welcomed their firstborn son, Dominic James, last November 2024 amid the NHRA season finale at Pomona Dragstrip.

"The sport has grown incredibly": NHRA legend on Tony Stewart racing dragsters

Tony Stewart during the 2025 Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway - Source: Imagn

NHRA Funny Car legend Ron Capps commended Tony Stewart for bringing new fans into the drag racing series. Capps, who won three championships and 76 races, said the sport has grown since Stewart joined as a driver and team owner in 2022.

In an interview with First Coast News, Ron Capps stated:

"The sport has grown incredibly, especially [in] the last few years. Tony Stewart he has come out of retirement and now he is driving a Top Fuel dragster. The sport is so insane to have somebody new come out to watch us go zero to 330 mph in 3.8 seconds is something we love having."

"The sport just continues to grow, having Tony Stewart come into the sport, it really says a lot about it," he added.

Despite driving stock cars around ovals for decades, Stewart didn't take long before finding his footing on the drag strip. Driving the 11,000-horsepower TSR Dodge, the former NASCAR champ finished ninth in the Top Fuel points standings last year and earned the Rookie of the Year award.

Stewart will return to the drag strip at the Firebird Motorsports Park this weekend, the second stop of the 2025 NHRA season.

