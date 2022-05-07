Five NASCAR drivers who got arrested in recent times

NASCAR has its roots firmly set in a place that is not viewed in the best of lights by the sport itself along with modern society. Bootlegging moonshine during the Prohibition era in the United States of America gave birth to stock car racing, which has now developed into a million-dollar sport, loved by people all over the world.

Drivers in the sport and their continuous exposure to danger might affect them into being more prone to taking the law not as seriously as the average person. This, however, does not give them the right to cross the line, as quite a few drivers found out the hard way.

Over the last few years, there have been quite a few arrests made by law enforcement against drivers who have or are actively driving stock cars.

Five NASCAR drivers who got arrested

#5 Kurt Busch

Arguably the most famous name on this list comes in the form of Kurt Busch. Busch is a NASCAR veteran who has been involved in the sport for over a decade. He competes in the Cup Series in the current 2022 season with 23XI Racing.

Busch was arrested in 2014 after he was accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Patricia Driscoll.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Police are investigating a domestic assault allegation against Kurt Busch. There has been no arrest or charges. MORE: es.pn/1tQFZfl Police are investigating a domestic assault allegation against Kurt Busch. There has been no arrest or charges. MORE: es.pn/1tQFZfl

#4 Greg Biffle

Greg Biffle managed to get into the headlines after retiring from his NASCAR Cup Series career when he was sued by ex-wife Nicole Lunders for violating her privacy. Lunders filed the allegation after security cameras were installed in the couple's house without her knowledge.

Biffle ultimately paid over $250,000 in damages to Nicole.

#3 AJ Allmendinger

Current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger also had a run-in with the law in 2019 when he was booked for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol. Allmendinger was arrested in 2009 after failing a sobriety test and went on to apologize saying:

“I honestly felt fine, but I obviously should have erred more on the side of caution, particularly given what I do for a living. It was a bad judgment call and I apologize for that.”

#2 Carson Ware

Carson Ware was arrested ahead of his seventh Xfinity Series start in 2021. The Jamestown, North Carolina-native was suspended by NASCAR on account of his assault on a female. Carson is the brother of current Cup Series driver Cody Ware and the son of team owner Rick Ware.

#1 Daniel Dye

18-year-old ARCA Menards Series driver Daniel Dye was arrested for allegedly punching a classmate at a Florida private school. The victim told authorities that Dye was 'grinding and dancing' in his face, causing him to push the latter away.

The GMS Racing driver retaliated by punching his classmate in the groin. The victim was diagnosed with a possible ruptured testicle when taken to the hospital.

GMS Racing released an official statement on the topic which read:

“GMS Racing is aware of the current situation surrounding Daniel Dye. Daniel and the Dye family are cooperating with local law enforcement. No further comment will be made on the subject until more information becomes available.”

No matter what profession a person is in, he/she is not above the law, even if they believe so.

Edited by Anurag C