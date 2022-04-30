"We love who you are" - AJ Allmendinger says 'there's an opportunity to win' in NASCAR at Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger, who competed full time in Xfinity Series and part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing, had a stellar 2022 NASCAR season.

Allmendinger collected a win at the Circuit of the Americas so far in this Xfinity season. The driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro is still hungry to win more races with Kaulig Racing in the ongoing NASCAR season.

During the latest "NASCAR on NBC podcast," Allmendinger feels there is an opportunity to win. Allmendinger said:

“I'm probably more passionate and even at times harder on myself now than I've ever been at the racetrack because I know there's an opportunity to go win races and run up front and accomplish stuff. And it re-energized me that Kaulig Racing of having those opportunities because there was a while, I hadn't had those opportunities.”

The California-native spoke about how Matt Collins and Chris Rice supported him and revived his NASCAR career. Almendinger said:

“I'm enjoying it when it doesn't go well. I'm frustrated and mad and hard on myself and all those things. But what allows me to be like that is Matt Collins and Chris Rice, because they let me be like that. And then they're like, okay, we're done. Let's go do some fun stuff. You know, we love who you are. Don't change. Like, keep making us better and hopefully we make each other better.”

AJ Allmendinger is optimistic about Kyle Busch’s future in NASCAR

Since the Food City Dirt Race, discussions have been revolving around Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch’s future. M&M, his primary sponsor, announced they were departing at the end of the season.

Further on the podcast, AJ Allmendinger native spoke about Busch’s contract and future next season, stating:

“Like him or hate him. It's true. So, yeah, I get it. Everything he's done, why wouldn't they sign him? Now? It's sponsor money. Unfortunately, this is what runs our business is sponsorship dollars.”

He continued:

"Do we really think Kyle Bush is going to go without a ride next year? No way. No, there's not a chance. He really thinks Toyota wants Kyle Bush to go drive a Ford or Chevrolet. Ain't going to happen.”

Kaulig Racing



has experience there in the NCS with 22 starts at the track. On the other hand,



This weekend we take on the @MonsterMile for the first time in the #CupSeries @AJDinger has experience there in the NCS with 22 starts at the track. On the other hand, @Justin_Haley_ will be making his first start at the concrete mile.

AJ Allmendinger will be seen in action this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway in Xfinity as well as the Cup Series. The A-Game 200 will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST followed by DuraMAX Drydene 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

