Full list of NASCAR road courses in 2024 Cup Series calendar

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has a few changes, including the appearance of a new track and changes in the playoffs' line-up.

However, the schedule has a total of five road and street course races this season, and they represent 11.5% of the regular-season schedule and 20% of the playoffs.

Here are all NASCAR road courses in the 2024 Cup Series calendar:

Circuit of the Americas (March 22–24)

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) begins the first of five road-course events for NASCAR in Austin, Texas, from March 22 to 24.

It's known as a difficult track with different elevation levels and a challenging layout for drivers.

The track will host Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, scheduled to follow Saturday races for the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series.

This carries on a four-year tradition in which the Circuit of America hosts top-series racing, confirming its position as a top destination for NASCAR.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be 68 laps long and will start at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. CT.

Sonoma Raceway (June 7-9)

Sticking with its traditional June date, the Sonoma Raceway prepares to host the Cup Series for its return to California for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 9.

The Sonoma Raceway is the only points race in California all season long; after the preseason race, the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles, which was an exhibition race that didn’t award points.

It remains one of only three tracks raced in western states, and the Xfinity Series will also be part of the race weekend for the second year on Saturday, June 8.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will run for 110 laps and will start at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT.

Chicago Street Race (July 6-7)

Following the success in 2023 as the first-ever Cup Series street race in the sport's 75-year history, NASCAR will return the Cup Series to Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday, July 7, with an appearance by the Xfinity Series.

In 2024, it would be the second year of a minimum three-year agreement between NASCAR and the City of Chicago to make the Chicago street race a leading event on the schedule.

The Grant Park 220 will run for 75 laps and will start at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Playoff, September 6–8)

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart as the 2024 Cup Series playoffs' first event in Georgia on Sunday, Sept. 8. It will also play host to Xfinity Series races and the Craftsman Truck Series.

This 400-mile high-speed superspeedway will host for the first time an opening of the playoffs for the Cup Series.

The Georgia race weekend at AMS will also be the home of the Ambetter Health 400 on Feb. 25, marking the first visit to the superspeedway for NASCAR in 2024.

The Quaker State 400 will run for 260 laps and will start at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT.

Watkins Glen (Playoff, September 13–15)

The Watkins Glen International will make its Playoffs debut in 2024 and Go Bowling at The Glen will become the second playoff weekend race in New York on Sept. 15. It will also hold the Xfinity Series race.

The historic New York road course, with its high-speed sections and tight chicanes, was held as the next-to-last race of the regular season since 2022 in the 2.45-mile course.

The Go Bowling at The Glen will run for 90 laps and will start at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.

Road America race removed from the NASCAR schedule starting in 2024

In 2024, for the first time since 2009, there will be no race in Road America, the venue of many NASCAR races. This was communicated recently to all the ticket holders.

Starting from July 26 to Aug. 11, there will be the Summer Olympics in Paris, and NBC will give priority to the Games broadcasting, so there will be no place left for NASCAR races. Therefore, as of now, it should be a one-year break and not a lifelong separation.