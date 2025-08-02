  • NASCAR
  • Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 at Iowa Speedway

Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2025 11:45 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
ARCA Menards Series result at Iowa Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ Atlas 150 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 7 pm ET on Friday, August 1, at Iowa Speedway, with 27 entries.

Ad

Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his fifth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at Iowa’s short track.

Ad
Trending

The 27-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia, native emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brent Crews on a mid-race restart and then held off the challenge of Crews in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

Queen led most of the latter portions of the 150-lap race and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.412 seconds ahead of Crews to take the checkered flag. The win also marked his fifth career win in the series.

Ad

Brenden Queen expressed his feelings about his season’s fifth ARCA victory at Iowa Speedway via arcaracing.com:

“I wasn’t going to let [Crews] keep running into me. He got the best of me last week and at Phoenix [Raceway]. It was refuse to lose there [even though] he might have been a little better.”

Meanwhile, Brent Crews finished runner-up, followed by Lawless Alan, Isabella Robusto, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Isaac Kitzmiller, Sam Corry, Eloy Falcon, Mason Mitchell, and Jason Kitzmiller completed the top 10.

Ad

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 final results

Below are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 Atlas 150 at Iowa Speedway:

  1. #28 - Brenden Queen *
  2. #18 - Brent Crews *
  3. #20 - Lawless Alan
  4. #55 - Isabella Robusto *
  5. #6 - Lavar Scott
  6. #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller *
  7. #70 - Sam Corry *
  8. #2 - Eloy Falcon *
  9. #25 - Mason Mitchell
  10. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  11. #23 - Tyler Reif
  12. #11 - Zachary Tinkle
  13. #68 - Regina Sirvent *
  14. #10 - Tony Cosentino
  15. #31 - Quinn Davis *
  16. #99 - Michael Maples
  17. #7 - Kadence Davenport *
  18. #67 - Austin Vaughn *
  19. #27 - Tim Richmond
  20. #3 - Alex Clubb
  21. #6 - Brayton Laster *
  22. #12 - Takuma Koga
  23. #86 - Colby Evans *
  24. #15 - Kris Wright
  25. #9 - Mike Basham
  26. #1 - Trevor Ward *
  27. #48 - Brad Smith

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Watkins Glen International for the 13th race of the season on August 8.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications