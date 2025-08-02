Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 at Iowa Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ Atlas 150 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 7 pm ET on Friday, August 1, at Iowa Speedway, with 27 entries.Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his fifth win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at Iowa’s short track.The 27-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia, native emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brent Crews on a mid-race restart and then held off the challenge of Crews in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.Queen led most of the latter portions of the 150-lap race and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.412 seconds ahead of Crews to take the checkered flag. The win also marked his fifth career win in the series.Brenden Queen expressed his feelings about his season’s fifth ARCA victory at Iowa Speedway via arcaracing.com:“I wasn’t going to let [Crews] keep running into me. He got the best of me last week and at Phoenix [Raceway]. It was refuse to lose there [even though] he might have been a little better.”Meanwhile, Brent Crews finished runner-up, followed by Lawless Alan, Isabella Robusto, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Isaac Kitzmiller, Sam Corry, Eloy Falcon, Mason Mitchell, and Jason Kitzmiller completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 Atlas 150 at Iowa Speedway:#28 - Brenden Queen *#18 - Brent Crews *#20 - Lawless Alan#55 - Isabella Robusto *#6 - Lavar Scott#79 - Isaac Kitzmiller *#70 - Sam Corry *#2 - Eloy Falcon *#25 - Mason Mitchell#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#23 - Tyler Reif#11 - Zachary Tinkle#68 - Regina Sirvent *#10 - Tony Cosentino#31 - Quinn Davis *#99 - Michael Maples#7 - Kadence Davenport *#67 - Austin Vaughn *#27 - Tim Richmond#3 - Alex Clubb#6 - Brayton Laster *#12 - Takuma Koga#86 - Colby Evans *#15 - Kris Wright#9 - Mike Basham#1 - Trevor Ward *#48 - Brad SmithCatch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Watkins Glen International for the 13th race of the season on August 8.