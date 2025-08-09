Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 100 at the Glen is finally done and dusted. The 13th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 2 pm ET on Friday, August 8, at Watkins Glen International, with 27 entries.Tristan McKee, driving the #77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsport, secured an ARCA Menards Series victory on his debut on Friday evening at New York’s road course.The 15-year-old Williamsburg, Virginia, native emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brent Crews on the final restart and then held off Tyler Reif on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.McKee crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.127 seconds ahead of Reif to take the checkered flag. With the win, he became one of the youngest drivers to win on his debut in the series' history.Tristan McKee expressed his feelings about his debut ARCA victory at Watkins Glen International (via arcaracing.com):“That was a tough one after leading 115 laps for $50,000 only to get into a wreck there at the end, but you’ve just got to put that past you and move on to what’s next. I quickly moved on past that and got right back to the office.”Meanwhile, Tyler Reif finished runner-up, followed by Kris Wright, Glen Reen, and Dale Quarterley in the top five. Ryan Gemmell, Andy Jankowiak, Isabella Robusto, Brent Crews, and Lavar Scott completed the top 10.NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at the Glen final resultsBelow are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 General Tire 100 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International:#77 - Tristan McKee*#23 - Tyler Reif#15 - Kris Wright#71 - Glen Reen*#4 - Dale Quarterley#29 - Ryan Gemmell*#73 - Andy Jankowiak#55 - Isabella Robusto*#18 - Brent Crews*#6 - Lavar Scott#25 - Alon Day*#20 - Lawless Alan#12 - Trent Curtis*#86 - Casey Carden#70 - Thad Moffitt#3 - Alex Clubb#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#99 - Michael Maples#72 - Chris Werth*#11 - Matt Wilson*#28 - Brenden Queen*#10 - Ed Pompa#6 - Brayton Laster*#67 - Shane Backes*#9 - Trevor Ward*#34 - Corey Aiken*#48 - Brad SmithCatch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Illinois State Fairgrounds for the 14th race of the season on August 17.