  • Full race results of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series LiUNA! 150 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:40 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
ARCA Menards Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series’ LiUNA! 150 is finally done and dusted. The 11th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 5:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with 34 entries.

Brent Crews, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his third win of the 2025 ARCA season on Friday evening at Indianapolis Raceway Park’s 0.686-mile short track.

The 17-year-old Hickory, North Carolina, native emerged victorious when he held off Brandon Queen following a restart with 37 laps to go and maintained the lead in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

Crews crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 3.318 seconds ahead of Lawless Alan to take the checkered flag. The win also marked Crews’ fourth career win in the series.

Brent Crews expressed his feelings about his season’s third ARCA victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway (via arcaracing.com):

“I was exhausted. This JGR group did an absolutely fabulous job at the break there. [Queen] was really good in the first half and I was giving everything I had trying to hang with him. I knew Matt [Ross] and the crew had something up their sleeve to get me that extra little bit at the halfway break and that’s exactly what he did.”
Meanwhile, Lawless Alan finished runner-up, followed by Brenden Queen, Isabella Robusto, and Lavar Scott in the top five.

Connor Mosack, Isaac Kitzmiller, Jason Kitzmiller, Hunter Wright, and Thad Moffit completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series LiUNA! 150 final results

Below are the ARCA Menards Series’ final results for the 2025 LiUNA! 150 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #18 - Brent Crews*
  2. #20 - Lawless Alan
  3. #28 - Brenden Queen*
  4. #55 - Isabella Robusto*
  5. #6 - Lavar Scott
  6. #82 - Connor Mosack
  7. #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller*
  8. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  9. #95 - Hunter Wright*
  10. #46 - Thad Moffit
  11. #2 - Lanie Buice*
  12. #40 - Andrew Patterson*
  13. #70 - Sam Corry*
  14. #23 - Tyler Reif
  15. #25 - Mason Mitchell
  16. #11 - Zachary Tinkle
  17. #68 - Regina Sirvent*
  18. #9 - Cody Dennison
  19. #31 - Quinn Davis*
  20. #96 - Jackson McLerran*
  21. #10 - Tony Cosentino
  22. #03 - Alex Clubb
  23. #7 - Kadence Davenport*
  24. #98 - Mike Basham
  25. #06 - Brayton Laster*
  26. #48 - Brad Smith
  27. #69 - Brian Finney
  28. #67 - Presley Sorah*
  29. #99 - Michael Maples
  30. #34 - Austin Vaughn*
  31. #12 - Takuma Koga
  32. #01 - Matt Kemp*
  33. #86 - Doug Miller*
  34. #85 - Becca Monopoli*

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Iowa Speedway for the 12th race of the season on August 1.

