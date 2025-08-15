Full race results of 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway

The 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season is finally done and dusted. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 started at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 14, at Richmond Raceway, with a total of 24 entries.Craig Lutz, driving the #46 Goodie Racing car, claimed his second win of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season with a flawless execution after beating Austin Beers in the closing laps at Richmond’s 0.75-mile-short track. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.686 seconds, ahead of Beers. It marked his sixth career win in the series.The 31-year-old Miller Place, New York, native became the third driver to win multiple races this season. The win moved him fourth in the Modified Tour championship points, tying with Matt Hirschman.The flawless Richmond victory not only showcased his skill and determination but also solidified his status as a formidable contender for the title. With the momentum from this win, Lutz will aim to carry his success into the upcoming races, where every point will be crucial for the title chase.Speaking about the special victory at Richmond, here’s what Lutz said (NASCAR.com):“It’s so hard. You do this, and the end goal is to win races, and you put so much time and effort into all you do. All the money it takes. All the frustration, all the time. So when you do win, it’s that much more special. Especially when the field is so close. Everyone has the same car, same motor, same package, so when you do win, it’s just that much more special.”Meanwhile, Austin Beers finished runner-up, followed by Patrick Emerling, Trevor Catalano, and NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie in the top five. Matt Hirschman, Justin Bonsignore, Ryan Preece, Eric Goodale, and Stephen Kopcik completed the top 10.NASCAR’s 2025 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 final resultsHere are the final results for NASCAR’s 2025 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway:#46 - Craig Lutz#64 - Austin Beers#1 - Patrick Emerling#56 - Trevor Catalano#77 - Corey LaJoie#60 - Matt Hirschman#51 - Justin Bonsignore#40 - Ryan Preece#58 - Eric Goodale#21 - Stephen Kopcik*#48 - Danny Bohn#18 - Ken Heagy#3 - Tyler Rypkema#22 - Kyle Bonsignore#29 - Mike Marshall*#4 - Ryan Newman#7 - Luke Baldwin*#70 - Andy Seuss#99 - Conner Jones*#59 - Tyler Barry*#23 - Carson Loftin#54 - Tommy Catalano#8 - John-Michael Shenette#24 - Andrew KrauseCatch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers next in action at Oswego Speedway for the Toyota Mod Classic 150 on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET.