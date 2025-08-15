  • NASCAR
  Full race results of 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway

Full race results of 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 15, 2025 16:37 GMT
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond (Source: X/@NASCARRegional)
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond (Source: X/@NASCARRegional)

The 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season is finally done and dusted. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 started at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 14, at Richmond Raceway, with a total of 24 entries.

Craig Lutz, driving the #46 Goodie Racing car, claimed his second win of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season with a flawless execution after beating Austin Beers in the closing laps at Richmond’s 0.75-mile-short track. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.686 seconds, ahead of Beers. It marked his sixth career win in the series.

The 31-year-old Miller Place, New York, native became the third driver to win multiple races this season. The win moved him fourth in the Modified Tour championship points, tying with Matt Hirschman.

The flawless Richmond victory not only showcased his skill and determination but also solidified his status as a formidable contender for the title. With the momentum from this win, Lutz will aim to carry his success into the upcoming races, where every point will be crucial for the title chase.

Speaking about the special victory at Richmond, here’s what Lutz said (NASCAR.com):

“It’s so hard. You do this, and the end goal is to win races, and you put so much time and effort into all you do. All the money it takes. All the frustration, all the time. So when you do win, it’s that much more special. Especially when the field is so close. Everyone has the same car, same motor, same package, so when you do win, it’s just that much more special.”
Meanwhile, Austin Beers finished runner-up, followed by Patrick Emerling, Trevor Catalano, and NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie in the top five. Matt Hirschman, Justin Bonsignore, Ryan Preece, Eric Goodale, and Stephen Kopcik completed the top 10.

NASCAR’s 2025 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2025 Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #46 - Craig Lutz
  2. #64 - Austin Beers
  3. #1 - Patrick Emerling
  4. #56 - Trevor Catalano
  5. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  6. #60 - Matt Hirschman
  7. #51 - Justin Bonsignore
  8. #40 - Ryan Preece
  9. #58 - Eric Goodale
  10. #21 - Stephen Kopcik*
  11. #48 - Danny Bohn
  12. #18 - Ken Heagy
  13. #3 - Tyler Rypkema
  14. #22 - Kyle Bonsignore
  15. #29 - Mike Marshall*
  16. #4 - Ryan Newman
  17. #7 - Luke Baldwin*
  18. #70 - Andy Seuss
  19. #99 - Conner Jones*
  20. #59 - Tyler Barry*
  21. #23 - Carson Loftin
  22. #54 - Tommy Catalano
  23. #8 - John-Michael Shenette
  24. #24 - Andrew Krause

Catch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers next in action at Oswego Speedway for the Toyota Mod Classic 150 on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
