  Full race results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Full race results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 24, 2025 17:03 GMT
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Charlotte (Source: X/@ARCA_Racing)
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Charlotte (Source: X/@ARCA_Racing)

The 2025 NASCAR General Tire 150 is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 6 pm ET on Friday, May 23, at Charlotte Motor Speedway with 32 entries.

Austin Green, driving the #82 for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his first career ARCA Menards Series victory in his second series start at Charlotte.

Austin, the son of former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion David Green, had one of the most dominant cars in the field as he led a race-high 52 laps and held off the late charge of Grant Enfinger to cross the finish line in P1. With the first career victory, Austin and David became the ninth father-son duo to win a race in the ARCA Menards Series.

The 24-year-old Concord, North Carolina, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.569 seconds ahead of Enfinger to take the checkered flag.

Green said about his Charlotte win in a post-race interview (via arcaracing.com):

“Everyone at [Pinnacle Racing Group] built a rocket. Hearing the gap and seeing [Sawalich] fall back was always a good feeling. They told me to slow down a little bit at the end. That was hard to do, but hats off to everyone at PRG.”
Meanwhile, Grant Enfinger, the runner-up, was followed by Lavar Scott, William Sawalich, and Andy Jankowiak in the top five. Andrew Patterson, Thad Moffitt, Patrick Staropoli, Garrett Mitchell, and Lanie Buice completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 General Tire 150 final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #82 - Austin Green
  2. #97 - Grant Enfinger
  3. #6 - Lavar Scott
  4. #18 - William Sawalich
  5. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  6. #40 - Andrew Patterson*
  7. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  8. #25 - Patrick Staropoli
  9. #30 - Garrett Mitchell*
  10. #2 - Lanie Buice*
  11. #10 - Tony Cosentino
  12. #7 - Jeff Scofield*
  13. #20 - Lawless Alan
  14. #28 - Brenden Queen *
  15. #36 - Ryan Huff
  16. #57 - Bryan Dauzat
  17. #99 - Michael Maples
  18. #31 - Rick Goodale*
  19. #3 - Alex Clubb
  20. #6 - Brayton Laster
  21. #76 - Kole Raz*
  22. #27 - Tim Richmond
  23. #86 - Casey Carden*
  24. #55 - Isabella Robusto *
  25. #23 - Spencer Gallagher
  26. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  27. #48 - Brad Smith
  28. #69 - Will Kimmel
  29. #12 - Matt Kemp
  30. #11 - Mike Basham
  31. #9 - Nate Moeller
  32. #79 - Jason Kitzmiller

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Michigan International Speedway for the sixth race of the season on June 6.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
