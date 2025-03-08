  • home icon
  • Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 08, 2025 12:12 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA Series-Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 - Source: Imagn
The 2025 NASCAR General Tire 150 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 pm ET on Friday (March 7) at Phoenix Raceway with 34 entries.

Brent Crews, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, went to victory lane after winning a NASCAR ARCA General Tire 150 at Phoenix.

After a pair of one-lap shootouts, Crews capitalized to pass Daytona winner Brendon Queen to win his third career ARCA Menards Series race on Friday night. Crews dominated the first half of the race, leading 68 laps, and took advantage of Queen, who washed up in the middle of turns 3 and 4 on the final lap.

Crews, the 16-year-old prospect for Joe Gibbs Racing, crossed the finish line 0.16 seconds ahead of Brenden Queen to take the checkered flag.

Crews said about his Phoenix race in a post-race interview (via tobychristie.com):

“Winning this race is so special for me, It was my mom’s birthday yesterday, and dedicating this win to her. I had been racing Brenden (Queen) for the whole year last year, been able to race him for a (ZMAX) CARS Tour win, and then coming to the ARCA Series at a track like Phoenix and racing him for the win was really special.”
Meanwhile, Brenden Queen finished runner-up, followed by Treyten Lapcevich, Lawless Alan, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Kole Raz, Thad Moffitt, Patrick Staropoli, Robbie Kennealy, and Corey Day completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 General Tire 150 final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #18 - Brent Crews
  2. #28 - Brenden Queen *
  3. #15 - Treyten Lapcevich *
  4. #20 - Lawless Alan
  5. #6 - Lavar Scott
  6. #76 - Kole Raz *
  7. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  8. #25 - Patrick Staropoli
  9. #1 - Robbie Kennealy *
  10. #77 - Corey Day
  11. #5 - Eric Johnson Jr
  12. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  13. #13 - Tanner Reif
  14. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  15. #71 - Kyle Keller
  16. #11 - Cody Dennison
  17. #51 - Blake Lothian *
  18. #3 - Adrian Ferrer *
  19. #23 - Tyler Reif
  20. #31 - Tim Viens
  21. #99 - Michael Maples
  22. #06 - Brayton Laster
  23. #12 - Tim Monroe
  24. #19 - Jake Bollman *
  25. #72 - Jonathan Reaume *
  26. #9 - Tony Cosentino
  27. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  28. #03 - Alex Clubb
  29. #05 - David Smith
  30. #10 - Brad Perez
  31. #55 - Isabella Robusto *
  32. #67 - Ryan Vargas
  33. #48 - Brad Smith
  34. #86 - Alex Malycke*

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Tucson Speedway for the third race of the season on April 5, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
