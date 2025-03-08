Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR General Tire 150 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 pm ET on Friday (March 7) at Phoenix Raceway with 34 entries.

Brent Crews, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, went to victory lane after winning a NASCAR ARCA General Tire 150 at Phoenix.

After a pair of one-lap shootouts, Crews capitalized to pass Daytona winner Brendon Queen to win his third career ARCA Menards Series race on Friday night. Crews dominated the first half of the race, leading 68 laps, and took advantage of Queen, who washed up in the middle of turns 3 and 4 on the final lap.

Crews, the 16-year-old prospect for Joe Gibbs Racing, crossed the finish line 0.16 seconds ahead of Brenden Queen to take the checkered flag.

Crews said about his Phoenix race in a post-race interview (via tobychristie.com):

“Winning this race is so special for me, It was my mom’s birthday yesterday, and dedicating this win to her. I had been racing Brenden (Queen) for the whole year last year, been able to race him for a (ZMAX) CARS Tour win, and then coming to the ARCA Series at a track like Phoenix and racing him for the win was really special.”

Meanwhile, Brenden Queen finished runner-up, followed by Treyten Lapcevich, Lawless Alan, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Kole Raz, Thad Moffitt, Patrick Staropoli, Robbie Kennealy, and Corey Day completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 General Tire 150 final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway:

#18 - Brent Crews #28 - Brenden Queen * #15 - Treyten Lapcevich * #20 - Lawless Alan #6 - Lavar Scott #76 - Kole Raz * #46 - Thad Moffitt #25 - Patrick Staropoli #1 - Robbie Kennealy * #77 - Corey Day #5 - Eric Johnson Jr #50 - Trevor Huddleston #13 - Tanner Reif #73 - Andy Jankowiak #71 - Kyle Keller #11 - Cody Dennison #51 - Blake Lothian * #3 - Adrian Ferrer * #23 - Tyler Reif #31 - Tim Viens #99 - Michael Maples #06 - Brayton Laster #12 - Tim Monroe #19 - Jake Bollman * #72 - Jonathan Reaume * #9 - Tony Cosentino #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #03 - Alex Clubb #05 - David Smith #10 - Brad Perez #55 - Isabella Robusto * #67 - Ryan Vargas #48 - Brad Smith #86 - Alex Malycke*

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Tucson Speedway for the third race of the season on April 5, 2025.

