Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR General Tire 200 is finally done and dusted. The third race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday (April 26) at Talladega Superspeedway with 38 entries.

Lawless Alan, driving the #20 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports, secured his first career ARCA Menards Series victory in overtime on Saturday at Talladega.

Alan grabbed the lead in the late stages and was leading the race on the final lap at the time when a multi-car crash brought the caution, and the #20 driver was declared the winner.

The 25-year-old Van Nuys, California, native crossed the finish line 0.069 seconds ahead of Thad Moffit to take the checkered flag.

Alan said about his Talladega win in a post-race interview (via arcaracing.com):

“First thing I’ve got to say is God is so good. I didn’t have any sort of plan after Phoenix last year. Then Toyota called me, and we put this deal together with Venturini and AUTOParkIt and I am so thankful to them.”

Meanwhile, Thad Moffitt finished runner-up, followed by Isabella Robusto, Andy Jankowiak, and Jason Kitzmiller in the top five. Lavar Scott, Jake Finch, Bryce Haugeberg, pole winner William Sawalich, and Garrett Mitchell completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 General Tire 200 final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#20 - Lawless Alan * #46 - Thad Moffitt #55 - Isabella Robusto * #73 - Andy Jankowiak #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #6 - Lavar Scott #25 - Jake Finch #11 - Bryce Haugeberg #18 - William Sawalich #30 - Garrett Mitchell * #15 - Patrick Staropoli * #93 - Caleb Costner #57 - Hunter Deshautelle #69 - Nolan Wilson* #62 - Steve Lewis Jr. #70 - Amber Balcaen #68 - Scott Melton #75 - Bryan Dauzat #7 - Eric Caudell #03 - Alex Clubb #67 - Ryan Roulette #76 - Kole Raz * #23 - Spencer Gallagher #31 - Tim Goulet* #28 - Brenden Queen * #48 - Brad Smith #36 - Ryan Huff #88 - A.J. Moyer #98 - Dale Shearer #10 - Ed Pompa #99 - Michael Maples #9 - Cody Dennison #27 - Tim Richmond #06 - Brayton Laster #12 - Matt Kemp * #0 - Ben Peterson* #86 - Becca Monopoli * #22 - Nick White*

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Kansas Speedway for the fourth race of the season on May 9, 2025.

