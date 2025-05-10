  • home icon
Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2025 13:23 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200 - Source: Getty

The 2025 NASCAR Tide 150 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 pm ET on Friday, May 9, at Kansas Speedway with 26 entries.

Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his second win of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season after surviving the one-lap-to-go restart on Friday night at Kansas.

Queen had one of the dominating cars in the field as he led a race-high 72 laps and held off the late charge of Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich to cross the finish line in P1.

The 27-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia, native crossed the finish line 0.275 seconds ahead of Sawalich to take the checkered flag.

Queen said about his Kansas win in a post-race interview (via arcaracing.com):

“I let one get away at Phoenix. Of course that was going through my mind at the end of this race, but at the same time, that’s what a race car driver lives for, the opportunity to redeem yourself. These guys work so hard on this car, so the only thing I can do is take them to Waffle House tonight. The first segment, we were a little too loose on the long run. In the second segment, we were a little too tight.”
Meanwhile, William Sawalich, the runner-up, was followed by Mason Mitchell, polesitter Lawless Alan, and Lavar Scott in the top five. Andy Jankowiak, Jason Kitzmiller, Lanie Buice, Spencer Gallagher, and Ryan Vargas completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Tide 150 final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #28 - Brenden Queen *
  2. #18 - William Sawalich
  3. #25 - Mason Mitchell
  4. #20 - Lawless Alan
  5. #6 - Lavar Scott
  6. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  7. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  8. #2 - Lanie Buice*
  9. #23 - Spencer Gallagher
  10. #67 - Ryan Vargas
  11. #69 - Miguel Gomes*
  12. #99 - Michael Maples
  13. #55 - Isabella Robusto *
  14. #31 - Tim Goulet
  15. #06 - Brayton Laster
  16. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  17. #0 - Kevin Hinckle
  18. #03 - Alex Clubb
  19. #11 - Mike Basham
  20. #12 - Matt Kemp*
  21. #9 - Presley Sorah*
  22. #17 - Patrick Staropoli *
  23. #48 - Brad Smith
  24. #10 - Nate Moeller
  25. #68 - Will Kimmel
  26. #86 - Brian Clubb

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on May 23.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
