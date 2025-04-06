Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West 150 at Tucson Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West 150 has finally come to a conclusion. The third race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season commenced at 7 pm ET on Saturday (April 5) at Tucson Speedway, with 13 entries.

Tanner Reif, driving the #13 Toyota Camry for Central Coast Racing, won his first ARCA Menards Series West race of the season in a last-lap three-wide pass at Tucson. The victory ended his nearly three-year-long winless streak, which dates back to Evergreen Speedway in 2022.

Reif emerged victorious by masterfully managing his tires, grabbing the lead from Jake Bollman on the white flag lap. He then fended off a fierce challenge from Eric Johnson Jr. in the final set of turns to clinch P1.

The 19-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native crossed the finish line 0.189 seconds ahead of Johnson Jr. to grab the checkered flag. It marked his third career victory in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Reflecting on his first win of the 2025 season and thrilling last-lap battle, Reif said in victory lane (via arcaracing.com):

“Everything was perfect. I had to work so hard for it, but this team, Central Coast Cabinets Racing, did such a good job setting this thing up. I was crying in the car. I had to compose myself. I said, ‘I’m going to ride as slow as anybody can go, and when it’s time to go, I’m going to have a car better than anybody out there,’”

Meanwhile, Eric Johnson Jr. finished runner-up, followed by Jake Bollman, Kyle Keller, and season-opener winner Trevor Huddleston to complete the top five. Caleb Shrader, Robbie Kennealy, Todd Souza, Blake Lothian, and Cody Dennison completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 at Tucson Speedway:

#13 - Tanner Reif #5 - Eric Johnson Jr. #19 - Jake Bollman * #71 - Kyle Keller #50 - Trevor Huddleston #6 - Caleb Shrader * #1 - Robbie Kennealy * #3 - Todd Souza #51 - Blake Lothian * #72 - Cody Dennison #77 - Mariah Boudrieau * #05 - David Smith #31 - Tim Goulet *

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West drivers next at the Colorado National Speedway for the fourth race of the 2025 season on May 24, 2025.

