  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West 150 at Tucson Speedway

Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West 150 at Tucson Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 06, 2025 14:56 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA Series-Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: ARCA Series-Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West 150 has finally come to a conclusion. The third race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series West season commenced at 7 pm ET on Saturday (April 5) at Tucson Speedway, with 13 entries.

Ad

Tanner Reif, driving the #13 Toyota Camry for Central Coast Racing, won his first ARCA Menards Series West race of the season in a last-lap three-wide pass at Tucson. The victory ended his nearly three-year-long winless streak, which dates back to Evergreen Speedway in 2022.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reif emerged victorious by masterfully managing his tires, grabbing the lead from Jake Bollman on the white flag lap. He then fended off a fierce challenge from Eric Johnson Jr. in the final set of turns to clinch P1.

The 19-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native crossed the finish line 0.189 seconds ahead of Johnson Jr. to grab the checkered flag. It marked his third career victory in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Ad

Reflecting on his first win of the 2025 season and thrilling last-lap battle, Reif said in victory lane (via arcaracing.com):

“Everything was perfect. I had to work so hard for it, but this team, Central Coast Cabinets Racing, did such a good job setting this thing up. I was crying in the car. I had to compose myself. I said, ‘I’m going to ride as slow as anybody can go, and when it’s time to go, I’m going to have a car better than anybody out there,’”
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Eric Johnson Jr. finished runner-up, followed by Jake Bollman, Kyle Keller, and season-opener winner Trevor Huddleston to complete the top five. Caleb Shrader, Robbie Kennealy, Todd Souza, Blake Lothian, and Cody Dennison completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series West 150 at Tucson Speedway:

  1. #13 - Tanner Reif
  2. #5 - Eric Johnson Jr.
  3. #19 - Jake Bollman *
  4. #71 - Kyle Keller
  5. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  6. #6 - Caleb Shrader *
  7. #1 - Robbie Kennealy *
  8. #3 - Todd Souza
  9. #51 - Blake Lothian *
  10. #72 - Cody Dennison
  11. #77 - Mariah Boudrieau *
  12. #05 - David Smith
  13. #31 - Tim Goulet *

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West drivers next at the Colorado National Speedway for the fourth race of the 2025 season on May 24, 2025.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी