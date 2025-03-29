Full race results of NASCAR Friday’s Kubota High Limit Racing event at Central Arizona Raceway

The fifth event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Friday (March 28) at Central Arizona Raceway, with 24 entries. It’s a two-day Duel race in the Desert at the 0.375-mile oval outside Phoenix, Arizona.
Aaron Reutzel, driving the #87 entry for Ridge & Sons Racing, secured a second consecutive win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Central Arizona with a late-race pass against Tyler Courtney. He became the first multiple winner of the season; the first four races saw four different winners.
Reutzel emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Tyler Courtney with five laps to go and stayed in front to cross the finish line in P1. He led the final five laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.758 seconds ahead of Courtney to take the checkered flag.
Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney, who led the opening 20 laps, finished runner-up, followed by Justin Peck, current points leader and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, and Tanner Holmes in the top five.
Spencer Bayston, Daison Pursley, Brent Marks, Brenham Crouch, and Rico Abreu completed the top 10.
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Central Arizona Raceway final results
Below are the final results of the NASCAR Friday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Central Arizona Raceway:
- #87 - Aaron Reutzel
- #7BC - Tyler Courtney
- #26 - Justin Peck
- #49 - Brad Sweet
- #21 - Tanner Holmes
- #14 - Spencer Bayston
- #13 - Daison Pursley
- #19 - Brent Marks
- #5 - Brenham Crouch
- #24 - Rico Abreu
- #10 - Dominic Gorden
- #15 - Nick Parker
- #88 - Tanner Thorson
- #3 - Kaleb Montgomery
- #9 - Kasey Kahne
- #9R - Chase Randall
- #88W - Austin McCarl
- #21P - Robbie Price
- #7 - Ashton Torgerson
- #24D - Danny Sams III
- #19T - Colby Thornhill
- #34 - Sterling Cling
- #73 - Ryan Bernal
- #42 - Josh Baughman
2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table
- Brad Sweet - 350
- Tyler Courtney - 312
- Brent Marks - 288
- Aaron Reutzel - 285
- Tanner Holmes - 273
- Rico Abreu - 272
- Justin Peck - 264
- Kaleb Montgomery - 257
- Austin McCarl - 250
- Kasey Kahne - 250
Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Central Arizona Raceway on Saturday, March 29. The event will be live on FloRacing.