  Full race results of NASCAR Friday's Kubota High Limit Racing event at Central Arizona Raceway

Full race results of NASCAR Friday’s Kubota High Limit Racing event at Central Arizona Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025 11:43 GMT
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Central Arizona Raceway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Central Arizona Raceway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)

The fifth event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Friday (March 28) at Central Arizona Raceway, with 24 entries. It’s a two-day Duel race in the Desert at the 0.375-mile oval outside Phoenix, Arizona.

Aaron Reutzel, driving the #87 entry for Ridge & Sons Racing, secured a second consecutive win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Central Arizona with a late-race pass against Tyler Courtney. He became the first multiple winner of the season; the first four races saw four different winners.

Reutzel emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Tyler Courtney with five laps to go and stayed in front to cross the finish line in P1. He led the final five laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.758 seconds ahead of Courtney to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney, who led the opening 20 laps, finished runner-up, followed by Justin Peck, current points leader and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, and Tanner Holmes in the top five.

Spencer Bayston, Daison Pursley, Brent Marks, Brenham Crouch, and Rico Abreu completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Central Arizona Raceway final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR Friday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Central Arizona Raceway:

  1. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  2. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  3. #26 - Justin Peck
  4. #49 - Brad Sweet
  5. #21 - Tanner Holmes
  6. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  7. #13 - Daison Pursley
  8. #19 - Brent Marks
  9. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  10. #24 - Rico Abreu
  11. #10 - Dominic Gorden
  12. #15 - Nick Parker
  13. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  14. #3 - Kaleb Montgomery
  15. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  16. #9R - Chase Randall
  17. #88W - Austin McCarl
  18. #21P - Robbie Price
  19. #7 - Ashton Torgerson
  20. #24D - Danny Sams III
  21. #19T - Colby Thornhill
  22. #34 - Sterling Cling
  23. #73 - Ryan Bernal
  24. #42 - Josh Baughman
2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 350
  2. Tyler Courtney - 312
  3. Brent Marks - 288
  4. Aaron Reutzel - 285
  5. Tanner Holmes - 273
  6. Rico Abreu - 272
  7. Justin Peck - 264
  8. Kaleb Montgomery - 257
  9. Austin McCarl - 250
  10. Kasey Kahne - 250

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Central Arizona Raceway on Saturday, March 29. The event will be live on FloRacing.

Edited by Yash Soni
